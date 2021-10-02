Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS VOTED TO REJECT LUXURY DEVELOPER’S PLAN

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

April 8, 2021. East Boston, MA.Marchers gathered in front of 168 Gove St. in East Boston, Massachusetts, an apartment building where Latinx immigrant families who rent their homes are currently fighting no-fault eviction. The rally and march called for state-level legislation to prevent more evictions in the pandemic, urging Massachusetts legislators to pass the COVID-19 Housing Equity Bill, HD. 3030 / SD. 1802. According to organizers despite a patchwork of emergency eviction prevention efforts at the state and federal levels, judges have green-lighted over 1,800 evictions in Massachusetts since Gov. Baker ended the state-wide eviction moratorium. Additionally Massachusetts landlords have brought over 11,000 new eviction cases for non-payment and no-fault since the moratorium was allowed to expire, putting thousands at risk of homelessness as the pandemic surges again.© 2021 Marilyn Humphries

The plan, which was met with resident and community member pressure, had been to redevelop immigrant family homes

After countless rallies were organized, since June 2020, that challenged the plan to build luxury condos, the Zoning Board of Appeals, ZBA, voted to reject Fernando Dalfior’s proposal that, if approved, would have eventually displaced working-class immigrant Central American families living at 168 Gove street. 

Dalfior’s plans had been on the agenda for a vote in the ZBA four times this year and were deferred three times on the voting day. The delays have not deterred residents and community members from continuously gathering solidarity and support from the housing justice organization City Life/Vida Urbana. Furthermore, over 790 Boston residents submitted comments of opposition to the ZBA digitally and physically urging them to deny the project and prevent displacement.

The ZBA finally rejected the vote on September 28 because of “miscommunication of all parties” due to last-minute changes to the project proposal that were not included on the final ZBA agenda. No one–neither tenants nor legislators–had known about the changes until the ZBA hearing presentation.

“After the 4th hearing, the push we had as a community is what made the landlord reflect that his project wasn’t going to pass. Not because he wasn’t going to get the variances but because of the amount of opposition from the tenants, community, and politicians. When the ZBA rejected the vote, I felt like that ZBA finally did justice not just for me but for the community because there’s so much tension with city agencies about honoring community demands,” said Amador, mother and tenant leader of 168 Gove tenant association.

No-fault eviction filings, which are typically driven by luxury development and gentrification, have increased in recent months across Massachusetts. “No-fault evictions are indefensible,” said Steve Meacham, Coordinator of Organizing with City Life/Vida Urbana. “As the delta variant surges, the Boston moratorium is not enough. We need statewide protections with the Housing Equity bill to keep people in their homes and safe from the virus and the negative effects of gentrification.”

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS VOTED TO REJECT LUXURY DEVELOPER'S PLAN

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS VOTED TO REJECT LUXURY DEVELOPER’S PLAN

UC BERKELEY LABOR CENTER REVEALS TRUE WAGE FOR APP BASED WORKERS

UC BERKELEY LABOR CENTER REVEALS TRUE WAGE FOR APP BASED WORKERS

SPECIAL FEATURE: DESACRALIZED 

SPECIAL FEATURE: DESACRALIZED 

FROM UMB TO THE US CONGRESS: FIGHT FOR HIGHER ED THAT WORKS FOR ALL!

FROM UMB TO THE US CONGRESS: FIGHT FOR HIGHER ED THAT WORKS FOR ALL!

STATE WIRE: AFFORDABLE CHILD CARE HELPS MASS FAMILIES RETURN TO WORK

STATE WIRE: AFFORDABLE CHILD CARE HELPS MASS FAMILIES RETURN TO WORK

A MAJOR LEAP FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT ON THE DECRIMINALIZATION FRONT

A MAJOR LEAP FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT ON THE DECRIMINALIZATION FRONT