DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE EVENTS AROUND GREATER BOSTON (10.22-11.5)

Bagels meet donuts, haunted history, and Halloween at the Anchor

THU 10.22

robot chicken

Spyce Relaunch

Remember Spyce? No, not the old cable porn station, but rather the robot kitchen started by chef Daniel Boulud? If you do, you may have been wondering where they’ve been through the pandemic, since the concept is seemingly right for the time. Well, now they’re relaunching, promising an “innovative Boston-based delivery and pick-up kitchen … with a one-of-a-kind, dynamic menu featuring veggie-forward warm bowls and salads, cooked-to-order and personalized for you.” And robots, of course.

[Spyce, 241 Washington St. spyce.com]

THU 10.22

mice day

Andrew Aydin & Nate Powell

It’s the Month of MICE, as in the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, and this panel is a highlight among highlights. Featuring writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell, who worked with recently passed civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis on March, “his award-winning and history-making graphic novel trilogy about the movement he helped shape.” “Join Andrew and Nate in a live conversation with cartoonist and historian Joel Christian Gill and moderated by WBUR’s Quincy Walters as they discuss the current relevance of the themes explored in March, talk about the ways Lewis impacted them, and share memories of working with the icon who would become their friend.”

[Online. 7pm/free. micexpo.org]

FRI 10.23

extra cheesy

Haunted History & Pizza Walking Tour

Finally, a chance to “explore Boston’s oldest neighborhood during [a] Spooky Pizza Walk.” “Hear of Ghostly apparitions near Boston’s oldest residence, and walk through what used to be known as Boston’s Murder District. Along the way, you’ll enjoy three slices of Boston’s very best pizza.” It goes without saying that we didn’t fact-check any of these claims, but this still sounds like a ton of fun.

[The North End. The Haunted Pizza Tour starts at 6pm every Monday, Wednesday & Friday night in October. Discount code “spingospooky” gets 15% off. bostonpizzatours.com]

TUE 10.27

dailey operation

Citizens Bank Live & Local

The time is now, the technology is here. And if anyone around these parts knows how to handle a streaming show, it’s singer-songwriter Will Dailey, who has been rocking in showers and living rooms for months and will be hosting this bi-weekly streaming concert series. Featuring: “Live, at-home performances by some of Boston’s favorite bands & artists”; “Personal interviews with the musicians”; “Opportunities to support live music crews and the Crew Nation fund.”

[Online. 7pm/matching gift of Live Nation Club Cash to all donors of $25 or more, courtesy of Citizens Bank. facebook.com/crossroadspresents/live]

THU 10.29

good food for good

Men of Boston Cook for Women’s Health

This is “Codman Square Health Center’s premier fundraising event,” and “has been a staple in [the] Dorchester community and on the Boston restaurant scene for 22 years.” Noting that “COVID has challenged all of us,” the organizers recently announced a virtual celebration with messages from US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Charlie Baker, and Mayor Marty Walsh, plus musical performances, cooking and cocktail demonstrations, video visits from their celebrity chefs, and photos of Codman’s COVID care in action.

[Online. 6pm/donation required. codman.org/menofbostoncook]

FRI 10.30 – SAT 10.31

screamtime

Habitual at the Drive-In

We have followed the career of Charlestown-bred filmmaker Johnny Hickey since 2004, when he first came up with the idea for his now-iconic local painkiller thriller Oxy Morons. As he told us on the set of his latest, Habitual, back when he began shooting it in 2017, “This is brutal, over-the-top gore.” You’ll be able to see Habitual on major streaming services in November, but first you have a chance to peep it at the Charlton horror drive-in, “deep in a dark forest [with] a big screen while creatures lurk about.”

[Horror at the Drive-In, 219 Brookfield Rd., Charlton. Check online for tickets and showtimes. 508intl.com/horrortickets]

ONGOING

get andover there

Wayfinding at Addison Gallery

Since you’re still getting those road trips in to hit dispensaries and see the leaves before the cold comes, you may want to roll up to the incredible Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, which reopens to the public this week. There’s a whole lot going on through the winter, with one standout show being Wayfinding: Contemporary Artists, Critical Dialogues, and the Sidney R. Knafel Map Collection. This is no pedestrian map stash; it’s remarkable, with documents dating all the way back to 1434. Still, you’re better off using your GPS to get back into Boston.

[Phillips Academy, 180 Main St., Andover. Check online for days and times. Free but reservations required. addison.andover.edu]

ONGOING

round of applause

The Bagel Table x Union Square Donut

Here’s big news for fans of those delectable Union Square Donut delicacies who may not live near a location. Starting this week, “a rotating selection of Union Square Donuts will be available, seven days a week, at The Bagel Table’s Boston Landing location, and will expand to their other two locations in Chestnut Hill and Ashland in the coming weeks.” Which varieties, you ask? “Fan favorite donuts like the Maple Bacon, Boston Cream, Sea Salted Bourbon Caramel, and Vietnamese Coffee, along with seasonal specials like Apple Cider, Caramel Apple Crisp, and Maple Pumpkin Praline Roll.”

[Union Square Donuts, various locations, unionsquaredonuts.com]

[The Bagel Table, various locations, mybageltable.com]

ONGOING

pumpkin to talk about

Halloween at the Anchor

Exciting stuff here from some beer garden buddies, we’ll let them tell you the good news: “The Anchor has converted its various spaces into fall and Halloween “scenes” [and] currently has the city’s largest urban Pumpkin Patch, featuring over 400 traditional and specialty pumpkins on display.” Plus: “As of October 17, guests can also experience The Anchor’s State Fair, Spooky Shipyard, Haunted Mezzanine, Grave’l Yard, Apple Orchard and Haunted Swamp. These scenes are set-up in a way that people can be outside, safely social distance and for a little while at least, forget about how this year has been anything but normal.” Scary cool.

[The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. free/all ages. More info and schedule at theanchorboston.com]