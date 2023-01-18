Upcoming: Cupid’s Undie Run Boston

“A mission to raise awareness and fund critical NF research while running in our undies”

You might be thinking, “Isn’t Cupid’s Undie Run” a bit too yuppie for the Dig to plug?

And you would be correct, if not for our begrudging love of this event.

For starters, it’s a Valentine’s week party (held on Feb. 18 this year) that you don’t need a date for.

Furthermore, and this should be obvious, it results in loads of people running through the cold streets in their underwear, and how the hell can that be bad?

Oh, also, this year’s Cupid’s Undie Run once again will “support those affected by NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births.”

As for the schedule: the “Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, then we jog it out with a mile(ish) run and end it all with an epic dance party.”

So it’s minimal exercise too, which is yet another bonus.