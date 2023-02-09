Dig This: Super Bowl Party @ The Sporting Club With Lisa Bello & DJ J-Wall

“Both Greg Hill and Jermaine Wiggins from WEEI Sports Radio plan on being in attendance.”

Still in need of Super Bowl plans? Of course you are, procrastinator.

Here’s a new one on our radar, complete with music before, after, and during the game.

It all goes down at the Sporting Club in the Seaport starting at 4pm on Sunday. More info from their team below …

The event will feature full game audio during the Big Game (and commercials!) and will have live entertainment before kick off by DJ Wall and a post-game set by local musician Lisa Bello Band. DJ Wall will then come back after the set to keep the energy going and close the night out.

We’ll have a special game day menu featuring signature Philly and KC apps and 3 to 4 cocktail specials. The event will be co-sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and The Greg Hill Foundation with a portion of the proceeds going towards the foundation. Both Greg Hill and Jermaine Wiggins from WEEI Sports Radio plan on being in attendance.

The sports bar will also be decked out with grid-iron inspired ice sculptures, gameday décor, and festive game day atmosphere.

Reservations are now being taken on OpenTable.