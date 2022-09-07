DIG THIS: RAMMSTEIN, ELDER, ROXY MUSIC, SPIRITUALIZED

FRI 09.09

Rammstein @ Gillette Stadium

Rammstein haven’t brought their Teutonicly-disciplined industrialized songs and fondness for pyrotechnics this way for a decade, and the previously Covid-canceled show from 2021 is set to alight Gillette Stadium this Friday. Bring ear plugs and a welding mask for maximum safety; I hope the Foxboro Fire Dept has been clued in as to what’s coming to town.

Gillette Stadium. 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA. 7:00 pm/All Ages/$59 and up. Tickets on sale now

SAT 09.10

Elder @ The Middle East Downstairs

Elder used to be a local band but Jack Donovan is the only one left stateside, as Nick DiSalvo, Michael Risberg and Georg Edart have all called Berlin home for a few years. The quartet format has settled in nicely, giving DiSalvo and Risberg plenty of room to explore the deep riffs and add texture and counterpoints that the trio format just couldn’t do on stage. They are wrapping up their US tour with an ersatz homecoming and while the show is sold out, enterprising souls might be able to find a way down to the basement. Support by fellow Psycho Las Vegas vets Belzebong and Dreadnought.

The Middle East. 472-480 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA. 7:00 pm/All Ages/$24. Sold Out (ask around)

SAT 09.17

Roxy Music @ MGM Music Hall

Downsized from TD Garden into the cozier confines of Boston’s newest music venue, Roxy Music gears up for their first Boston performance in over 20 years. (Don’t be fooled by the photo, Brian Eno will not be joining the band). King of suave Bryan Ferry sounded great when he last played town and prog-heads are slavering at seeing this multifaceted act for possibly the final time. Don’t sit in your dream home with a heartache, act while you can.

MGM Music Hall. 2 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 8:00 pm/All Ages/$49.50 – 299.50. Tickets on sale now

TUE 09.20

Spiritualized @ Royale

You don’t have to don spelunking gear to catch Jason Pierce and Spiritualized in a few days, unlike their very unique show in Tennessee in a few days. Spaceman J’s orbit circles back to Boston for the first time since 2019 and the blissed-out wave forms are sure to transport you to the cavern of your choosing.

Royale. 279 Tremont St, Boston, MA. 8:00 pm/All Ages/$39.50. Tickets on sale now