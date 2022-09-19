Dig This: Representation and How to Get It @ Old South Meeting House

“A celebration in honor of women, poets, and Julia Ward Howe with performances from Boston poets, storytellers, and cultural changemakers”

Revolutionary Spaces is a Hub organization that “brings people together to explore the American struggle to create and sustain a free society, singularly evoked by Boston’s Old South Meeting House and Old State House.”

Mass NOW, meanwhile, “has been advancing intersectional justice and feminist principles in the Commonwealth since the 1960s, and is currently among the “leading multiissue, multi-strategy feminist organizations in the Commonwealth.”

Ideal collaborators in so many ways, this fall, Revolutionary Spaces and Mass NOW are combining forces for the upcoming Representation and How to Get It, “a new play about Julia Ward Howe, author of the ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ that will run from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 at Old South Meeting House. In addition tot the show, “each evening will include a presentation of the play followed by a unique post-performance program featuring some of Boston’s most celebrated civic leaders, trailblazing representatives, and award-winning artists and performers.”

More on the events, which are free and open to the public, below …

A collaboration between Boston-based playwright Joyce Van Dyke, director Judy Braha, and performer Elaine Vaan Hogue, Representation and How to Get It tells the story of Ward Howe’s fight for women’s suffrage. She was also a community leader whose efforts preserved the Old South Meeting House after the congregation had moved.

On Wednesday, September 28th, the performance will be followed by panel discussion about the past, present, and future of female-identifying persons’ roles in civic life and the unfinished struggle for representation. Moderated by Revolutionary Spaces Executive Vice President of Museum Experience Anne Freeh Engel, the panel will feature Mass NOW Executive Director Sasha Goodfriend, Wilnelia Rivera, Marty Walz, and Mary-dith Tuitt.

On Thursday, September 29th, the post-performance program will include a fireside chat between Mass NOW Executive Director Sasha Goodfriend and one of Boston’s civic leaders, to be announced shortly.

On Friday, September 30th, the performance will be followed by a celebration in honor of women, poets, and Julia Ward Howe. This evening will feature performances from Boston poets, storytellers, and cultural changemakers, including Amanda Shea, Princess Moon, Valerie Stevens, and Krysten Hill, and music by DJ WhySham.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the performance will begin at 7:00 PM each evening. A reception will take place after the panel discussion, fireside chat, and poetry and music performance for attendees to interact with other guests. Drinks and light bites will be provided. Registration for this program is encouraged.

Old South Meeting House, 310 Washington St, Boston

revolutionaryspaces.org

massnow.org