DON’T GET YOUR HOPES UP TOO HIGH FOR A “BOSTON CANNABIS FESTIVAL” NEXT WEEKEND

If you consume cannabis in the Commonwealth, then there is some chance that you or one of your cronies has RSVP’d for something called the Boston Cannabis Festival (scheduled for this coming Saturday, May 8) on Facebook. As of this writing, more than 4,000 people have expressed their interest in the event, which, I’ll cut to the chase, is not a real thing that is actually happening. Not next weekend or any other.

The alleged organizers of “cannaBOS,” aka “Boston’s First Cannabis Festival,” are promising “Great Live Music,” “Cold Beer,” “Giveaways,” and “Cannabis Related brands … on site!”—all of which are so preposterous, particularly considering current pandemic protocols, that I won’t waste your time or mine by further explaining why they indicate that this thing is a fraud.

That’s all, I guess. I tried contacting the hosts (to no avail), and will leave it at that. It appears that the same clever troll pulled a similar stunt in 2019. I’m not sure if it’s a stupid prank, a marketing stunt (since the owner(s) of that page can now connect with 4,000-plus people who presumably like weed), or something more sinister, but its existence irked me enough to post about it, so here it is.

