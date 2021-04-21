CANNABIS CATCH UP: RESCHEDULED NEW ENGLAND GATHERINGS

A guide to cannabis-related events.
Looking for events to get your social cannabis life back on track? Find your New England roadmap for the next several months below.
We only provided the who, what, when, and where, since you already know the why.
WHO: Gene Traders
WHAT: Genetics-focused event
WHEN: May 2
WHERE: Private Location, MA
WHAT: Outdoor genetics-focused event
WHEN: May 15
WHERE: Portland, ME
WHO: NECANN BeanCon
WHAT: Outdoor genetics-focused event
WHEN: June 26
WHERE: Orange, MA
WHO: TerpTown Throwdown
WHAT: Outdoor cannabis comp, festival, exhibitors
WHEN: Aug. 20-21
WHERE: Spencer Fairgrounds, Spencer, MA
WHO: NECANN Boston
WHAT: 3-day industry convention
WHEN: Sept. 10-12
WHERE: Hynes Convention Center
WHO: Boston Freedom Rally
WHAT: Outdoor festival
WHEN: Sept. 18
WHERE: Boston Common, Boston, MA
WHO: NECANN Maine
WHAT: 2-day industry convention
WHEN: Oct. 16-17
WHERE: Portland Sports Center, Portland, ME
WHO: Harvest Cup
WHAT: 2-day cannabis cup with exhibitors
WHEN: Nov. 13-14
WHERE: DCU Center, Worcester, MA