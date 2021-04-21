CANNABIS CATCH UP: RESCHEDULED NEW ENGLAND GATHERINGS

A guide to cannabis-related events.

Looking for events to get your social cannabis life back on track? Find your New England roadmap for the next several months below.

We only provided the who, what, when, and where, since you already know the why.

WHO: Gene Traders

WHAT: Genetics-focused event

WHEN: May 2

WHERE: Private Location, MA

WHO: NECANN BeanStock

WHAT: Outdoor genetics-focused event

WHEN: May 15

WHERE: Portland, ME

WHO: NECANN BeanCon

WHAT: Outdoor genetics-focused event

WHEN: June 26

WHERE: Orange, MA

WHO: TerpTown Throwdown

WHAT: Outdoor cannabis comp, festival, exhibitors

WHEN: Aug. 20-21

WHERE: Spencer Fairgrounds, Spencer, MA

WHO: NECANN Boston

WHAT: 3-day industry convention

WHEN: Sept. 10-12

WHERE: Hynes Convention Center

WHO: Boston Freedom Rally

WHAT: Outdoor festival

WHEN: Sept. 18

WHERE: Boston Common, Boston, MA

WHO: NECANN Maine

WHAT: 2-day industry convention

WHEN: Oct. 16-17

WHERE: Portland Sports Center, Portland, ME

WHO: Harvest Cup

WHAT: 2-day cannabis cup with exhibitors

WHEN: Nov. 13-14

WHERE: DCU Center, Worcester, MA