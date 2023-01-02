FOTOBOM: FOALS, INNER WAVE + GLOVE @ ROADRUNNER

Two years in the making, Foals finally got their Life Is Yours tour on the road for 2022. The band, led by fiery guitarist and main songwriter Yannis Philippakis are known for their intense performances and tonight would be no different, seeing Philippakis’ head into the Roadrunner crowd on a couple of occasions as he’s been known to do, and drummer Jack Bevan came to the edge of the stage to toss out a couple of drumsticks to lucky fans. Inner Wave boasted a laid back groove and vocals eerily reminiscent of Damon Albarn. Darkwave quarter Glove, hailing from the unlikely location of Tampa FL started things off with some catchy dance moves and electric percussion; that long-sleeved New Order shirt on the bass player meant they literally had their inspirations on their sleeves; “Behaviour” not only sounds like an out-take from the band but they’ve even adopted the British spelling!

