It’s The Summer Of Infused Drinks, And Saturdays Are For Seltzer

“We wanted to give new and existing canna consumers an opportunity to experience cannabis in a commonly known form”

We’re not sure if we are soothsayers for continuing to say this or if it is simply obvious, but THC-infused beverages are going to be big this summer. Like, huge. You’ll see them everywhere you turn, especially in places people are relaxing.

On a related note, all popups are awesome, since it’s always great to sample new products, even uninfused ones. But in a market with literally thousands of options, the best part is being able to measure items up against each other—especially for something like a new drink, which you’re often forced to buy in a four-pack.

For those reasons and for fun, Native Sun dispensaries are hosting a Seltzer Saturday series once a month. Alternating between their Hudson (6/3, 7/22, 8/12, 9/23) and North Attleborough (6/10, 7/29, 8/19, 9/16) locations through Sept. 23, the events will “bring the community together for an afternoon of exploration, food, music, and uninfused product sampling,” with cameos from brands including Cantrip, High Tide, Swivel, Cann, and Hi5.

“When you think of summer, you think of beverages, and with so many strong, accessible options in Massachusetts, we wanted to give new and existing canna-consumers an opportunity to experience cannabis in a commonly known form,” Native Sun Director of Retail of Native Sun Marlene Fronske said. “As brands continue to bring exceptional products to the market, we constantly focus on ensuring we’re being loyal partners and help spread their mission within our local community.”

And they’re bringing out all of the stops. The popups will also feature seasonal sips and bites “including Cousins Maine Lobster, Del’s Lemonade, Pink Michu Donuts, and more.” Plus plenty of seltzer to wash it all down.

