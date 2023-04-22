Apex Noire Teams Up With Improv Asylum For Infused Improv Classes

“One of the most long-standing relationships in time has been between cannabis, comedy, and laughter.”

It was clear from their grand opening this month that Apex Noire isn’t your typical dispensary. It’s multi-level, run by a former Boston City Council member, and their ribbon-cutting festivities featured everything from live music to a kickass sneaker retailer.

Now, Apex is partnering with Improv Asylum right across the Greenway for an infused class called Follow The Bliss, “a one-of-a-kind elevated improv show experience.” The “cannabis-Infused improv class will expose attendees to Apex Noire with a tour and high-level talk about cannabis and include an improv class at the Improv Asylum.”

“One of the most long-standing relationships in time has been between cannabis, comedy, and laughter,” Asylum Co-Founder and CEO Norm Laviolette said. “That’s why I’m so excited to partner with Tito and his team at Apex Noire to bring all kinds of exciting, creative, innovative, and incredibly funny ideas to life.”

“These initial partnerships are important to Apex Noire because they set the tone for how we will operate in this space between business and community,” Jackson said. “Whether it involves comedy and entertainment or pay equity and justice, it is critical that we take a proactive and creative approach to engage all communities—with the goal of rising together within an industry that began with people of color being disproportionately incarcerated and impacted by the war on drugs. It is incumbent upon cannabis companies to right those wrongs however we can.”

Through funny means necessary, if that’s what the situation calls for.