Win Two Red Sox Tickets, A Signed David Ortiz Jersey, And $100 In Free Weed

We couldn’t think of a better way to jump into baseball season

With Bruins and Celtics hopes on hold until next season, most Mass sports attention is on the Red Sox these days. We’re working on a crowd-sourced article about the best spots to get stoned in and around Fenway Park, but in the meantime, here’s one way to get into Fenway in the first place …

We’ve told you on a few occasions that we swing with Sweet Sluggers, the pre-rolled David Ortiz blunts from Papi Cannabis via Rev Farms. The wraps on the Hall of Famer’s cigar spliffs are “produced with tea leaves and hemp,” which we found made them tasty, easy on the lungs, and good for at least two serious sessions.

Ortiz has become a staple in the Mass cannabis world, showing up at dispensaries that carry his products and at various industry events. And while this Ayr contest may not put you next to Papi, it will get you an official signed Ortiz jersey, two tickets to see the Sox play the Yankees on Saturday, June 17 (6/17 day!), and a $100 Ayr gift card to load up on cannabis before the game.

To enter, just follow @ayr_mass on Instagram and tag friends in the comment section who would love to go to the game with you (each tagged friend counts as an entry, with unlimited entries). You must be 21 or older to enter and there is no purchase necessary.

The contest ends at 11:59 pm on June 11, and winners will be announced via DM on June 12.