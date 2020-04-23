DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.23.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

An MBTA bus driver gets back on the road after a two-week quarantine

 

APRIL 23, 2020

 

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 42,944

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

EVAN GREER ON MAKING MUSIC, CHANGE, AND YOUR BED DURING THE PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/evan-greer-on-making-music-change-and-your-bed-during-the-pandemic/

VIRTUAL ENTERTAINMENT: A STORY OF ONE ZOOM PARTY

https://digboston.com/virtual-entertainment-a-story-of-one-zoom-party/

CAMBRIDGE TEMPORARY HOMELESS SHELTER OPENS DAY LATE AFTER TESTING MANDATE

https://digboston.com/cambridge-temporary-homeless-shelter-opens-day-late-after-testing-mandate/

THE DYSFUNCTIONAL MASS PAROLE BOARD’S INEVITABLE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

https://digboston.com/the-dysfunctional-mass-parole-boards-inevitable-coronavirus-crisis/

HARVARD AND MIT MUST HELP THEIR WORKERS AND AREA HOMELESS NOW

https://digboston.com/harvard-and-mit-must-help-their-workers-and-area-homeless-now/

AN MBTA BUS DRIVER GETS BACK ON THE ROAD AFTER A TWO-WEEK QUARANTINE

https://digboston.com/an-mbta-bus-driver-gets-back-on-the-road-after-a-two-week-quarantine/

COVID-19 STREAMS: SOULFUL LOCKDOWNS, VIRTUAL ALBUM RELEASES & REMIXES
https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-soulful-lockdowns-virtual-album-releases-remixes/

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC COULD CAUSE TROUBLED MASS COLLEGES TO CLOSE

https://digboston.com/coronavirus-pandemic-could-cause-troubled-mass-colleges-to-close/

LAWMAKERS AND ADVOCATES PUSH FOR MORE COVID-19 DATA FROM PRISONS

https://digboston.com/lawmakers-and-advocates-push-for-more-covid-19-data-from-prisons/

 

Curated Coronavirus Links by Jason Pramas

 

Business Insider

Denmark and Poland are refusing to bail out companies registered in offshore tax havens

https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-companies-tax-havens-banned-denmark-poland-bailout-2020-4

Vice

These Far-Right Fringe Conspiracies Are Driving the Anti-Lockdown Protests

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3a8gmw/these-far-right-fringe-conspiracies-are-driving-the-anti-lockdown-protests

 

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

