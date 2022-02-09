SUPER BOWL EDITION: BIG GAME, BIGGER BEERS

Digest your betting losses with some spicy chicken sliders and pale ale

It can be fun to watch all the new beer ads on Super Bowl Sunday, but actually drinking beer is even more fun.

Not everyone who loves beer also loves football, though there is certainly more than a little crossover. And around here, even if you aren’t into watching sweaty dudes run into one another, you may still appreciate the other perks of this particular holiday, like empty roads and emptier grocery store aisles.

Plus there are lots of great parties and deals at some of our favorite breweries and taprooms, a few of which we have noted below.

Night Shift Brewing is doing it big, offering what they are calling Superb Owl (clever pun there, we dig it) takeout packages including a Flea Flicker, which features two Detroit-style pizzas of your choice, 12 Lime Lite wings, six Nashville hot chicken sliders, 12 Eastern Standard Provisions Co. pretzel bites with Night Shift’s 87 Honey Mustard, and a Tricolor Caesar salad to make you feel better about your other decisions. On the beer side, they’ll also have a Nite Lite Party Bundle that includes a 12 pack of Nite Lite, two pint glasses with the Nite Lite logo, two Nite Lite koozies, and some Nite Lite can stickers to match.

Over at Bent Water Brewing Company in Lynn, their monthly Sunday trivia party—which was superhero themed for January—will change into cleats and a helmet for its Feb 13 event which, you guessed it, will be all about football. While you’re there, you may want to pick up a four-pack of G.O.A.T., their “pale lager brewed with German barley and hops” that is a less-than-surreptitious tribute to newly retired quarterback Tom Brady. Unlike football players after a big game, “its malty sweetness is balanced with a crisp, clean bitterness and a pleasant noble hop aroma.”

For those who want to watch the game but who will be with someone who would rather shop, we have good news for you—Notch Brewing in Salem is hosting a “sweet Sunday featuring local vendors, DIY valentines, a caricature artist,” and treats from Speakeasy Donuts. Just when you thought you couldn’t have your cake and drink it too. Or something like that.

And for those who really want nothing to do with football or sports at all, Aeronaut Brewing has a Paint N’ Pour party at their spot in Everett: “Local artist Rahim Gray is back at the Aeronaut Cannery ready to help you create your own one-of-a-kind piece of art! With a beer in hand. Rahim will educate you on unique paint-pouring techniques, the intricacies of color behavior, tips, and tricks to mixing paint and more. This is not your typical paint and sip, this is a cool Paint N’ Pour! Your $40 ticket includes all the tools you need including canvas, gloves, paint, and more! Tickets are limited to just 25 participants to ensure that each painter has access to ample coaching and individual attention from the amazing Rahim!”