TAKEOUT FIT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

As we slog into the cold dark winter of 2021, the restaurant industry continues to struggle in Boston. Many have decided to hibernate until spring, while others are doubling down on takeout.

Catering to the moment, many spots are now offering family-sized takeout boxes and kits due to restrictions on indoor dining and the lack of outdoor dining options.

From the Back Bay to the Seaport to Dorchester, here are some prime spots that are offering meals for the whole family.

Rochambeau

Rochambeau in the Back Bay has created the “Rochambox,” which is a dinner for two that comes with appetizers, entrees, desserts and a bottle of house red or house white wine. Choose between two salads or meatballs to start; Pork Osso Bucco, Coq Au Vin, Faroe Island Salmon, Roasted Half Chicken, or Rigatoni Bolognese for mains and either a bread pudding or cookie platter for dessert. The whole box is priced between $60-$70 depending on your choices.

rochambeauboston.com or call 617-247-0400. Orders are available for pick up only, delivery is not available.

Yellow Door Taqueria

Yellow Door Taqueria knows that sometimes margaritas are the best medicine, which is why they created a set of “Grande Cocktail Kits.” Cocktail kits were one of the first innovations restaurants turned to during the pandemic and Yellow Door is taking things to the next level. These large format pre-mixed margaritas (tequila included!) are available for to-go orders only. The kits feature a 32-ounce bottle of pre-mixed margarita, garnishes and a branded Yellow Door Taqueria cocktail shaker. So, all you have to do is pour the margarita into the shaker, add ice, shake till chilled and add garnish in your favorite margarita glass! These Grande Cocktail Kits are $75 each and make up to eight drinks; choose from Coconut, Jalapeño or Classic Margarita flavors.

Call or order online at yellowdoortaqueria.com/.

Woods Hill Pier 4

Both Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport and the original outpost, Woods Hill Table in Concord, are offering a family-style whole roasted chicken dinner this winter. Perfect for cold, dark nights, this meal comes with wood grilled fingerling potatoes and other sides. Serving up to four people, the dinner is $55. Orders can be made in advance or same day from other restaurant via phone order or online via Toast.

Visit woodshillpier4.com and woodshilltable.com for more information.

Puritan & Company

Heading over the bridge to Cambridge, Puritan & Company’s chef, Will Gilson has put together a “Chef’s Choice” dinner for two. Priced at $80, the chef will send two Parker House Rolls, two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts, using his quintessential mix of local, seasonal ingredients and refined techniques. (Dietary restrictions should be noted on the order, so they can be taken into consideration.) This is a great choice for couples who miss the culinary adventure of tasting menus and want to bring that fun home. The meal can be ordered in advance or same day either online or by calling the restaurant at 617-615-6195.

Puritan & Company is currently open Wednesday through Sunday.

Antonio’s Bacaro

Live in Hyde Park or Mattapan? Well Antonio’s Bacaro has put together a family style takeout offering in your neck of the woods. Their “il Pacco”, i.e “the package” in Italian, serves two people and is priced at either $25 or $35. For $25 guests have their choice of arugula, strawberry or wedge salads as well as a family sized portion of either carbonara, spaghetti pomodoro, venezia pasta or Genovese pesto pasta. And for $35 guests have the same salad options, but enhanced entrée options, including: grilled chicken, ragu, shrimp bigoli or sausage and chicken tagliatelle with truffle oil. Il Pacco can be ordered for pick up or delivery by calling the restaurant at 617-272-3028.

For more information visit antoniosbacaro.com. The restaurant is open seven days a week for both dine-in and takeout.