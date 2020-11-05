Dig Bos

THERE’S STILL TIME TO ENJOY A FABULOUS (SOCIALLY DISTANT) FALL

Written by Filed Under: Drinks, Eats

Photos by J.Q. Louise

There’s a heated patio waiting for you

With another strange season almost behind us, there’s nothing like taking some time to savor what’s left of autumn. And with that in mind, here are some ideas for enjoying a few special libations—at home, at a bar or restaurant, or anywhere alfresco.

Brew box

Visit Salem 

Salem is a blast all year round, and while it gets the most attention in October, locals know that it is just as beautiful and not nearly as crowded in November. After all the hustle and bustle of Halloween, hop on the commuter rail and head north. There’s lots of culture, food, and drink to explore.

For starters, grab a craft latte and something to eat at Brew Box and head over to the Peabody Essex Museum. With a Salem Witch Trial exhibit currently showing, you’ll get the real Witch City backstory through the lenses of artists from near and far.

Afterward, you have a choice of stellar biergartens and patios. Our top choices are Notch Brewers and East Regiment Beer Co.; the former has a spacious area for drinking on the banks of the South River, while the entire ordering process is contactless, and the outdoor tables are generously spaced. East Regiment, which is in the center of town, has a heated and covered patio ready to host guests no matter the weather.

Stay in the Bay

Now let’s move over to Citrus and Salt in Back Bay. With dining available on its patio and socially distanced dining room, Citrus and Salt remains a crowd-pleaser. The menu is made for sharing and experimenting, so bring your appetite, and of course don’t forget the cocktails

Its signature set of margaritas is a delight. You should go for the Spicy Margarita (aka its “tequila is cheaper than therapy” drink), which matches up with the hot chicken tacos for a zesty pairing. Sip and savor away; as things begin to get darker around here, its bright decor and fun menu are a welcome bit of light.

Maybe one or both of these is a day trip, or simply inspiration to try something new and different. Either way, as long as you’re creative and know where to look, there are still a lot of ways to enjoy yourself this fall.

Website

J.Q. Louise is a food and travel writer based in Boston. Join her 100,000+ followers on Instagram @jqlouise and on her blog at https://jqlouise.com.

