Video: A Dig Editor’s Guide Through the Mass Ballot Questions

If you’re like most people in Massachusetts, then you won’t be voting at all in the upcoming election.

But if you’re one of the few who will actually turn out at the polls or already voted in advance of Election Day, then you may be slightly confused by the four binding ballot questions that all Mass voters have a chance to weigh in on.

We have primarily covered Question 1, aka the Fair Share Amendment that would create an additional tax for millionaires and generate about $2 billion a year for transit and education. Mostly, we have reminded people that the No On 1 people are damn liars, and are operating with funding from greedy scoundrels like Patriots owner Bob Kraft.

But of course, there are three other questions on the statewide ballot too, none of which have received adequate coverage. Here or anyplace else with few exceptions. So, as a result of that and what I see as confusion out there among voters on these issues, I have devised a handy guide that might help some people before they head to the polls.

My matrix is especially here to assist four groups of people—winos, dentists, millionaires, and/or Trump supporters. Hopefully it’s also helpful to those of you who fit into several of those groups, as well as to folks who see the world much differently. If the millionaire’s a “no” on all four questions, for example, and you’re the opposite of a plutocrat, then you’re probably “yes” across the board.

