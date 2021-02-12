Dig Bos

VIDEO: UNBOXING SPRINGDALE BEER’S LIMITED EDITION NEIPA MUSIC BOX SET

Written by Filed Under: Better Boston Beer Bureau

When it comes to special packaging and limited editions, Jack’s Abby and subsidiary Springdale out in Framingham are top players.

And their beers are outstanding as well.

This new Mosaic/Citra NEIPA clocks in at 6.5% ABV, and really brings a range of flavors to match the playlist that inspired it.

A Queens, NY native who came to New England in 2004 to earn his MA in journalism at Boston University, Chris Faraone is the editor and co-publisher of DigBoston and a co-founder of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. He has published several books including 99 Nights with the 99 Percent, and has written liner notes for hip-hop gods including Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, Nas, and various members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

