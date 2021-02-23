YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BOSTON’S EMERALD NECKLACE GLOW LIKE THIS

“Lights in the Necklace celebrates the power of our urban parks to bring us together, inspire us and light the way in challenging times.”

We found out that our pals from Audio Spectrum in Randolph were powering this must-see outdoor spectacle, so we dropped in and wow oh wow you totally should too. Here’s what the Emerald Necklace Conservancy crew has to say about their ongoing Lights in the Necklace attraction:

The Emerald Necklace’s 1,100 acres are home to more than 30 bridges. Connecting neighbors and bridging communities is what the Necklace was designed to do nearly 150 years ago by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. This winter, the Emerald Necklace and our shared green spaces continue to be some of the primary places of community connection.

Lights in the Necklace celebrates the power of our urban parks to bring us together, inspire us and light the way in challenging times. Enjoy the emerald glow on several iconic Emerald Necklace bridges in the evenings from dusk to 9pm, daily through March 13.

Time to check it out for yourself.

Evenings from dusk to 9pm, daily through March 13. More info at emeraldnecklace.org.