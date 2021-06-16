BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: PRIDE BREW + BLOOD ORANGE WHEAT

Radler and mmm

If you’re looking for one of us Dig writers, you should first check in the hammock that the fabulous folks out at Jack’s Abby in Framingham sent us. It’s totally appropriate swag, as some of their latest selections lend themselves to relaxation. The working slogan for these offerings: “There will be no working during drinking hours!”

Agreed. Unless you’re writing about beer, of course.

We started with their Ray Catcher, a “light and breezy golden lager brewed with lemongrass.” Working with pilsner malts and citrusy hops, the brewers aimed to forge lemon and tea flavors—and my god, they succeeded. We all know that beer is typically only refreshing in commercials, whereas in real life one ought to chase pints with Poland Spring in this heat. Still, Ray Catcher is so perfectly sweet, light, and refreshing that we are going to guzzle it like water all summer long.

We’re looking forward to our upcoming trip to Jack’s Abby and a bunch of other breweries for a July beer issue, but for now I’ll just add that fans of delightful fruity numbers should also cop a few cans of their Blood Orange Wheat, a “fruit-forward German-style radler.” Formerly only available at their beer hall, it’s now being freshly squeezed across the region.

Pride in beer, pride in art

We are well aware of the trend if not unfortunate tradition of companies co-opting Pride for their own benefit without putting real work in, or even recognizing related issues during the other 11 months. So it’s with respect and admiration for local brands like Night Shift Brewing when we note that they, for example, are not only pouring a “double dry hopped NE pale ale sipping with notes of lemon, juicy fruit, and candied watermelon” at all of their locations “in celebration of Pride month,” but “as an ally of our LGBTTQQIAAP community,” is also giving a “portion of proceeds from all of these items to the It Gets Better project.”

NSB also launched a “virtual marketplace featuring local LGBTQIA owned businesses” including: Rhodium Spirits, “part of the Night Shift Distributing portfolio and the only LGBTQ+ – owned spirits brand in New England;” Somerville’s 7ate9 Bakery, which makes a cheesecake that is so delicious we believe it could inspire world peace; Lowell-based American Vinegar Works; New Hampshire’s Nuttin’ Ordinary; Gilded Studio, a “Queer focused Boston pole dance and fitness space on a mission to make movement more empowering, educational, and enjoyable for all bodies”; industrial clothier Workforce out of Provincetown, and Ruff Translating, a “trans and queer owned dog training business [that] specializes in behavior modification programs and service dog training.”