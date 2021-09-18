BOSTON LOCAL FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTS HEALTHY EATS

The FREE event will take place from 11AM-5PM.

RSVP is NOT required but allows the organizers to send you important updates about the Boston Local Food Festival!

If using GPS, use this address: 191W Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110

This will take you to Zone A of the Festival and you can work your way south from there.

This year’s theme is “Healthy Local Food for All”. Participants will continue celebrating and supporting New England local food producers and businesses through this event with health and safety precautions in place.

COVID-19 Protocol : Following City and State recommendations, the organizers are asking unvaccinated guests to wear masks. The event is outdoors, however, if you are in a crowded area we strongly recommend you wear a mask unless eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. All vendors and volunteers will be masked for the duration of the event.