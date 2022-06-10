A running list of drag shows, benefits, and solid deals for the month of June

Have something to add? Email us at [email protected]

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, June 18, 7-8pm at Resinate Worcester ; Thursday, June 30, 6-8pm at Resinate Northampton .

WHAT: “Worcester’s premium cannabis dispensary invites you to join us for a Pride celebration, featuring fabulous queens and kings from across New England. Celebrate yourself, every version of you, and Resinate!

WHEN: All month

WHERE: Various locations

WHAT: “As a limited-edition release to celebrate Pride Month, Insa will retail a special Dart X battery and will donate a portion of proceeds to Salem, MA organization Project OUT. Insa will be selling Pride T-shirts that will also donate a portion of the proceeds to Project OUT. Project OUT is a non-profit organization based in that provides support and financial assistance to transgender and gender non-binary individuals through advocacy and education programs.”

WHEN: All month

WHERE: Various locations

WHAT: Special Pride deals all month. Check online .

WHEN: All month

WHERE: Various locations

WHAT: “ ‘Flavors of Pride’ is a line of assorted flavors of one of its best-selling brands, DO Drops , the low-dose, approachable edible. ‘Flavors of Pride’ are sold year-round (not just in June) and a portion of the proceeds go directly to The Transgender Law Center , the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression.”

WHEN: All month

WHERE: Various locations