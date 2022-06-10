A running list of drag shows, benefits, and solid deals for the month of June
Have something to add? Email us at [email protected]
Resinate
WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, June 18, 7-8pm at Resinate Worcester; Thursday, June 30, 6-8pm at Resinate Northampton.
WHAT: “Worcester’s premium cannabis dispensary invites you to join us for a Pride celebration, featuring fabulous queens and kings from across New England. Celebrate yourself, every version of you, and Resinate!
Insa
WHEN: All month
WHERE: Various locations
WHAT: “As a limited-edition release to celebrate Pride Month, Insa will retail a special Dart X battery and will donate a portion of proceeds to Salem, MA organization Project OUT. Insa will be selling Pride T-shirts that will also donate a portion of the proceeds to Project OUT. Project OUT is a non-profit organization based in that provides support and financial assistance to transgender and gender non-binary individuals through advocacy and education programs.”
Canna Provisions
WHEN: All month
WHERE: Various locations
WHAT: Special Pride deals all month. Check online.
Holistic Industries
WHEN: All month
WHERE: Various locations
WHAT: “‘Flavors of Pride’ is a line of assorted flavors of one of its best-selling brands, DO Drops, the low-dose, approachable edible. ‘Flavors of Pride’ are sold year-round (not just in June) and a portion of the proceeds go directly to The Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression.”
The Source+
WHEN: All month
WHERE: Various locations
WHAT: “The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with dispensaries in Nevada and its first East Coast dispensary in Northampton, Massachusetts, will support local LGBTQIA+ nonprofit, the Venture Out Project, throughout June in honor of Pride Month. Now through Thursday, June 30, customers may round up their purchases while shopping at The Source+’s Northampton location to directly support the Venture Out Project. Customers 21+ are also invited to join the company’s team in a free tie-dye event, hosted on its patio deck every weekend throughout the month.”