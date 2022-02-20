DIG THIS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONTINUES AT BPL

WHEN: ALL MONTH

WHERE: ALL BPL LOCATIONS

A reminder from our friends at BPL that you can visit the Boston Public Library, either online or in-person, to view their carefully-curated Black is … Booklist featuring 70 recent literary works that examine the black experience. More below:

A celebration of Black History Month, this list features the works of authors such as Amanda Gorman, Stacey Abrams. Meena Harris, Ibram X. Kendi, and many more. If you prefer conversations and collaboration, the BPL will be hosting … other events in collaboration with organizations like the National Park Service, the North End community, the BPL’s Nutrition Lab, Stop and Shop, the Mattapan Branch’s Documentary Club, and the Virtual Graphic Novel Club.

Other remaining events include ‘The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation,’ which will be held virtually on Feb 28. At this author talk, Linda Hirshman will discuss her latest work about social movements, and the social spirit, people, and political alliances that changed American history.”