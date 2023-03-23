Dig This: Boston Underground Film Festival @ The Brattle

“Unconventional stories, idiosyncratic voices, fever dreams, nightmarish visions, and all manner of cinematic forms”

Last year’s triumphant return of the Boston Underground Film Festival, or BUFF for buffs, was a cause for celebration. As Artistic Director Kevin Monahan told the Dig, the cancellations that took place in 2020 were “heartbreaking to tell you the truth because it’s an all volunteer festival. None of us get paid really, it’s just a labor of love.”

The 2022 version of BUFF was put together in just a few months, since organizers weren’t sure if it was going to happen. What followed was a comeback success, an opportunity to bring the film community together as has always been the mission.

For this year, planners had some more time to bring filmmakers on board, and are playing 20 films over five days including Mister Organ by Director David Farrier, Stand By for Failure: A Documentary About Negativland by Ryan Worsley, and the Massachusetts premiere of Moon Garden by Director Ryan Stevens Harris.

More info and the full schedule here