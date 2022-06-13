Dig This: “Boston’s Newest Comedy Club Presents Best Of the Boston Comedy Festival”

Featured performers are Jaylene Tran and Mo Mussa, a rising star who just won the Funniest Comic in New England competition

We been friends with and fans of Jim McCue for years and love the guy as both a comedian and festival organizer. The Dig spoke with the Boston Comedy Fest founder last year after he went viral during quarantine, and now we’ve learned that he is opening McCue’s Comedy Club in the Hilton Doubletree in Cambridge at 400 Soldiers Field Rd, also the home of Scullers Jazz Club.

Congrats to Jim and his whole team over there. More details on upcoming shows below …

The show is at 8 pm Dinner packages are available. Making this the perfect one-stop-shop for the perfect date night.

Headlining the show is Dan Boulger who won the Boston Comedy Festival beating out hundreds of comedians at the ripe old age of 20. After that, he appeared on Comedy Central, The BBC, and the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival. He has done shows on the Comedy Central Live, College Humor Live tours, and multiple appearances on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

Featured performers are: Jaylene Tran -Your first & only Vietnamese standup comedian in New England. Edgy and funny! And Mo Mussa, a rising star who just won the Funniest Comic in New England competition. He has cerebral jokes, a dynamic voice, and a powerful stage presence. He’s been featured at the Rogue Island Comedy Festival, and the High Tide Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at clubs all across the East Coast.

MC Kindra is a rising comedian in Boston. She has been featured in the Women in Comedy Festival, the Rogue Island Comedy Festival, and the Boston Comedy Festival.

Seats are limited so get your tickets now.