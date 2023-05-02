Dig This: Campfire Festival To Return Memorial Day Weekend

“25 years later, the festival has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent”

This is one of our favorites and we’re thrilled to see the Cambridge fest back and bigger than ever.

From May 26 to May 29, “more than 70 artists will come together for 32 hours of music at Club Passim Memorial Day weekend for the legendary Campfire Festival.” “The twice a year tradition brings together the best up and coming acts and seasoned veterans at Club Passim for a weekend filled with wall-to-wall music.”

Some background from the organizers:

Campfire started in 1998 as a way to fill a bad booking weekend. Now, 25 years later, the festival has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent. Originally called, “On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire,” the festival combined the idea of artists sitting around the campfire playing music with Passim’s commitment to bringing new talent to discerning listeners. Today, the Campfire Festival is as much about the community as it is about the music. “In the round” performances with songwriters swapping tunes are as common as solo and band sets throughout the course of each day of the festival.

This year’s festival “will feature dozens of young talented musicians like Nora Meier, Sarah Grella and Emily Sangder and celebrated veterans of the Passim stage including Hannake Cassel, Lloyd Thayer and Dave Champagne.” Furthermore, “on Sunday afternoon there will be a special … performance from members of the Passim’s Folk Collective, Alastair Moock, Audrey Pearl, Stephanie McKay and Kim Moberg.”