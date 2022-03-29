DIG THIS: CHERRY BLOSSOM SAKE CELEBRATION

SAT 4.9

First Annual Celebration of Cherry Blossom + Namazake Season

Alyssa DiPasquale, “one of a handful of female sake professionals in the US,” has a goal: “to share her unbridled enthusiasm for sake with Boston and beyond.”

“Originally intended to be a brick-and-mortar sake bar,” her “Koji Club transformed into a virtual platform in 2020 as a result of the global pandemic.”

“Today,” DiPasquale explains, “it exists to bring people together over sake, snacks and the occasional karaoke party.”

Below is the announcement of their upcoming assembly:

The Koji Club , Boston’s first sake bar led by Advanced Sake Professional Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, is thrilled to host their first annual celebration of Cherry Blossom + Namazake season . On Saturday, April 9th, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, join the Koji team as they ring in the end of sake brewing season, signaled by the blooming of cherry blossoms. Sake brewers release a very rare and limited amount of unpasteurized sake, called namazake, which is bright, bold and borderline effervescent.

A ticket ($149 per person) grants you entry and tastes of eight sakes from four breweries, including a namazake side by side with its pasteurized twin. Portland’s Mr. Tuna will be on hand making sushi hand rolls to order. Guests are asked to wear pink to celebrate the special occasion! Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite here.

A ticket includes: Eight Different Sakes; Three Hand Rolls from Mr. Tuna in Portland, Maine; Access to the “Vespbar” selling additional adult beverages; Room on the dance floor!

The Koji Club, 525 Western Ave, Brighton. thekojiclub.com