Dig This: Corrosion, Dark Spring Boston & ONCE Present Dark Summer Garden Party

Our friends at ONCE Somerville have a lot going on this summer, much of it in partnership with Boynton Yards. More from their team below about a massive nine-band blowout coming at the end of this month …

Dark Spring Boston and Corrosion present 9 goth bands at the ONCE summer series at Boynton Yards.

Join us for the darkest day of the summer with Black Rose Burning (NYC), Komrads (NY), Pilgrims of Yearning (MA), L’Avenir (MD), Cliff and Ivy (AK), Ghost Painted Sky (MA), Trigger Discipline, Summore (OH) and The Spearmint Sea (MA).

The lot will be full of dark despair for sale, from clothing and jewelry vendors, and you can take home music to pine to from record vendors.

Having received an anonymous gift to pay the bands, DSB is able to make this all day festival event free to attendees. Doors open at 12PM and music goes until 10PM. All ages are welcome, with a 21+ beer/wine bar.

“We are so mindblown by this generous opportunity which will allow us to offer free attendance to our Dark Summer Garden Party,” Nichole Ferree of Dark Spring Boston said. “This annual event has become one of our favorites and we’re so excited that we’ll now be able to extend a free invitation to anyone who wants to experience this incredible day of music and community.”

Saturday July, 30