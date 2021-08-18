DIG THIS: JP PORCHFEST THIS WEEKEND

Annual Jamaica Plain event returns as two-day festival

We have been fans and admirers of JP Porchfest for many years, and we don’t have to explain why this massive community event is what people need at this moment. As long as they play it safe, and this being Jamaica Plain and considering the crowd you can bet that safety’s front and center, right next to the music. From the organizers:

“​​Our priority this year is to ensure each and every community member and performer is safe so in light of COVID-19 these are the steps we’ve taken in an abundance of caution to keep you safe:

Porchfest will occur both in person and online in real time for select stages. The festival will occur over two days to keep live audience numbers manageable. We have capped the number of porches to a maximum of 18 per day. An abundance of Sanitizing Stations will be available throughout the neighborhood.”

More details below, and more information at jpporchfest.org …

Jamaica Plain Porchfest is back and better than ever with some exciting new updates! In our efforts to maintain safety protocols and reduce large crowds, this year’s Porchfest will span two days from August 21-22 from 11 am-4 pm on each day throughout the central neighborhoods of Jamaica Plain. In addition to the new two day festival format, we have also introduced virtual streaming options for the main porches on both days as well as “JP Couchfest,” a pre-recorded performance series held the week counting down to the festival for performers who aren’t able to be in person this year. With all of these options, there has never been a better year to get your Porchfest on!

Some things haven’t changed. This year’s festival will still be a celebration of the cultural and artistic diversity of JP, and still honors the community spirit that drives folx to open up their homes to strangers. However, this year we are strengthening the festival’s focus on highlighting our local BIPOC community, so not only will we be spotlighting and centering BIPOC artists and creatives, we will also be compensating performers for the first time! This is a small but necessary step towards valuing the artists and creatives that make our community so rich in culture.

This is a free festival open to all. Couchfest performances will be shared throughout the week leading up to the festival, and mainstage porches will be livestreamed the day of the festival!

We are proud and excited to announce that JP Porchfest 2021 is sponsored by Sam Adams Brewery. Sam Adams is committed to hosting a porch, and providing a robust beer garden experience on not 1 but both days of the festival.