DIG THIS: MASS BEER WEEK WOMEN IN BEER PANEL

From the team at Harpoon:
Celebrate International Women’s Day and Mass Beer Week with us at the Harpoon Brewery! We will be hosting a panel of women in beer from all different parts of the industry (marketing, brewing, advocacy, media) to discuss what it’s like being a woman in the industry today.
This will be a great panel for women who are interested in beginning or advancing their career in the beer industry, as well as allies who want to learn more about the experiences of women in the industry.
Featuring panelists: Vilija Bizinkauskas, Break Rock Brewing Head Brewer and Co-Owner; Rebecca Carpenter, Turtle Swamp Brewing Taproom Manager & Pink Boots Society Boston Chapter President; Jess Infante, Brewbound Managing Editor; Juleidy Peña, Notch Brewing Production Brewer; Felicia Ruano, Harpoon Beer Hall General Manager; Katie Stinchon, Mass Brewers Guild Executive Director.
[Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave, Boston. 6pm. Tickets not required. $1 per pint of every Harpoon IPA sold the entire day will be donated to Pink Boots. harpoonbrewery.com/boston-brewery]