Dig This: MFA & Citizens To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

Pictured: Visitor insideTouching Roots: Black Ancestral Legacies in the Americas, one of the exhibitions that will be open during the  MFA’s annual MLK Day Open House on Jan. 16

“Our goal is to create a beloved community—and this will require a qualitative  change in our souls as well as quantitative change in our lives.”

MLK Day is a major celebration in communities across the country, but Boston is particularly special in several ways. From his having spent time in the Hub at BU, to the Embrace Memorial being unveiled this week, the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is alive in these parts.

In its commemorative role, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston linked with Citizens to “invite the community to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a free open house for Massachusetts residents” on Monday, Jan. 16. It’s tradition, as “Citizens has sponsored the annual  celebration for 21 consecutive years—allowing the Museum to welcome more than 120,000 visitors to enjoy free performances, tours, art-making activities and more.”

This year’s open house will  run from 10am to 5pm, and free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The annual MLK celebration at the MFA is always an inspiring day and Citizens is thrilled to  continue this tradition,” Lisa Murray, President of Citizens Massachusetts, said in a statement. “This is an opportunity that brings folks from neighborhoods across the state together to share in a day  filled with reflection, artistic empowerment and community service. I share a quote by Martin  Luther King Jr.: Our goal is to create a beloved community—and this will require a qualitative  change in our souls as well as quantitative change in our lives. I look forward to seeing our  community come together to honor Dr. King again this year.”

The lineup of events and activities can be found below …   

Drop-In Art Making: Monoprints 

10 am–4 pm, Druker Studios, Linde Family Wing for Contemporary Art   

Create one-of-a-kind works of art inspired by the exhibition Frank Bowling’s Americas using a Gelli printing plate and ink. 

Music from DJ WhySham 

11 am–3:30 pm, Shapiro Family Courtyard 

Enjoy music from Dorchester native DJ WhySham, a visionary, activist, traveler, sister,  godparent and Boston’s “community DJ.” She is a three-time nominee for DJ of the  Year at the Boston Music Awards and was the only woman nominated for Producer of  the Year at the the 2021 New England Music Awards. In 2021, she was named to  WBUR’s Artery 25 list of artists of color transforming Greater Boston’s cultural  landscape. 

An Embrace Conversation: Legacy and Community in Public Art 

Noon–1 pm, Remis Auditorium  

Join artist Hank Willis Thomas and public art project manager Sam Giarratani as they  discuss the making of The Embrace, Boston’s newest public art project celebrating the  work and lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. 

Free ticket required. Available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Remis  Auditorium box office beginning 60 minutes before the program. Please note this  event has limited availability. 

Touching Roots 

1–1:20 and 2:30–2:50 pm, Gallery 332 

Enjoy a short talk and performance by artist Stephen Hamilton and poet Amanda Shea  in the exhibition Touching Roots: Black Ancestral Legacies in the Americas. 

Interactive Painting with Artists For Humanity 

1–4 pm, Shapiro Family Courtyard 

Join teens from Artists For Humanity (AFH) by adding your creative touch to a painting celebrating themes of social justice, equality, and unity. AFH is a local organization  working to bridge economic, racial, and social divisions by providing under-resourced  urban youth with the keys to self-sufficiency through paid employment in art and  design.

