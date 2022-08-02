Dig This: Night Shift + Mystic River Watershed Association Collaboration

Now, “to celebrate the launch of Owl’s Nest Assembly Row,” Night Shift is also unveiling Beer Flows Like Water, “a collaboration with The Mystic River Watershed Association in celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary.” It’s another community-minded effort, with this one “inspired by nature, with Night Shift Brewing using both sumac and honey in this Saison style ale.”

As you may have heard, “Night Shift Brewing’s latest Owl’s Nest beer garden is officially open in Assembly Row.” It’s the latest of the choice brewery’s many popup destinations, which include spots on the Esplanade and Herter Park.

And “to celebrate the launch of Beer Flows Like Water, Night Shift Brewing will be hosting The Mystic River Watershed at the Everett taproom on Sunday, 8/7 from 1-4 PM and at Owl’s Nest Assembly Row on Thursday, 8/11 from 6-7PM.”

It will be a splendid time for drinking, indeed, but also for “anyone that would like to learn more about how to support and protect The Mystic River, its tributaries and watershed lands for future generations.”

More from the Night Shift team below: