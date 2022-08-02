Dig This: Night Shift + Mystic River Watershed Association Collaboration

“Inspired by nature, with Night Shift Brewing using both sumac and honey in this Saison style ale.”
Now, “to celebrate the launch of Owl’s Nest Assembly Row,” Night Shift is also unveiling Beer Flows Like Water, “a collaboration with The Mystic River Watershed Association in celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary.” It’s another community-minded effort, with this one “inspired by nature, with Night Shift Brewing using both sumac and honey in this Saison style ale.”
And “to celebrate the launch of Beer Flows Like Water, Night Shift Brewing will be hosting The Mystic River Watershed at the Everett taproom on Sunday, 8/7 from 1-4 PM and at Owl’s Nest Assembly Row on Thursday, 8/11 from 6-7PM.”
It will be a splendid time for drinking, indeed, but also for “anyone that would like to learn more about how to support and protect The Mystic River, its tributaries and watershed lands for future generations.”
More from the Night Shift team below:
The Owl’s Nest locations also feature Night Shift Brewing’s flagship beers such as: Whirlpool (New England Pale Ale), Santilli (American IPA), Fluffy (New England IPA), The 87 (New England Double IPA), Lime Lite (Light Lager with Lime), Nite Lite (Light Lager), rotating seasonal small batches and sour ales, Gold and Delicious hard cider, Hoot hard seltzer (rotating original and tropical flavors), Night Shift Brewing’s wine (Gold Prism Chardonnay, Pink Prism Rosé, Red Prism red blend, Purple Prism Pinot Noir, Brut Fizzylifter sparkling Brut, Rosé Fizzylifter sparkling rosé) and non-alcoholic beverages such as Night Shift Brewing’s cold brew coffee, non alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Co. and Spindrift Seltzers are also available.
