DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE EVENTS AROUND GREATER BOSTON (11.19-12.3)

FRI 11.20

bourbon stream

Virtual Whiskey Tasting

Tom Fisher is a Bourbon expert, the holidays are soon to hit us head-on, and whiskey makes for quite the perfect pairing with turkey. As Fisher puts it, “the stage is set,” and for now that stage is online, so you don’t have to drive anywhere. In this Friday night session, you can “join Fisher as he shares new ways to feast on our favorite Thanksgiving meal with whiskey. To truly get you in the spirit: a prepackaged whiskey will be sent directly to your door if you choose to have this option added.”

[Tom Fisher, online 8-9:30pm/$35. eventbrite.com]

FRI 11.20 – SUN 11.22

no kidding

8th Annual Boston International Kids Film Festival

Children make the darndest films these days. Putting them on display, “BIKFF features both professionally and student-made documentaries, animated shorts, and short narrative films appropriate for children of all-ages,” with the “2020 film festival being held in a new online format.” In this “three-day festival for the whole family,” “four of the many locations represented are Turkey, India, the United States, and Australia.”

[Filmmakers Collaborative, online. Various days and times/$20-$75. bikff.org]

SAT 11.21

fear factor

Boston Ghost Tour Live Stream

Boston is a city full of history. There’s struggle and resistance, sure, but also ghosts. Don’t forget about them. Now, US Ghost Adventures is bringing their stories to life—through death—virtually, in an online format, to keep things safe. “Experience the most fascinating historical and haunted locations in the home of the American Revolution. Expert guides will guide you to discover the history that lines the streets with unforgettable true stories of the gruesome ghosts that lie beneath.”

[US Ghost Adventures, online. 7:15pm/$15. usghostadventures.com]

MON 11.23

monkey wrench

Virtual Talk with the Guerilla Girls

“In 1985, a group of masked feminist avengers—known as the Guerrilla Girls—papered downtown Manhattan with posters calling out the Museum of Modern Art for its lack of representation of female artists. They quickly became a global phenomenon, and the fearless activists have produced hundreds of posters, stickers, and billboards ever since.” This is their story.

[Brookline Booksmith, online. 7pm/$0-$39. brooklinebooksmith.com]

WED 11.25

fenway phlashback

A Boston Punk Photography Retrospective

“Time Out Market and Gallery East present a retrospective exhibition of the Boston punk scene in the early 1980s” with an exhibit featuring the work of legendary Boston-born photographer Philin Phlash. “While most photographers choose invited access and official photo shoots, Philin Phlash prefers to catch celebrities off guard, capturing the true essence of the individual, making concrete that which is typically ephemeral.”

[Time Out Market Boston and Gallery East, Landmark Center, 401 Park Dr., Boston. various days and times/free. timeoutmarket.com/boston]

SAT 11.28

everything must roll

Bikes Not Bombs Yard Sale

You read that right, the one and only BNB is emptying its closet for one day only. Featuring: “bicycles are sold as is and are not guaranteed to be ready-to-ride”; “recycled and used mountain, road, hybrid, kids bikes starting as low as $25 from 700c wheel sets to classic 27″ and beyond”; “used bike frames”; “used parts including wheels, forks, saddles, handlebars, cassettes, and more.”

[Bikes Not Bombs, 284 Amory St., Jamaica Plain. 10am-2pm. bikesnotbombs.org]

SAT 11.28

roll ’em if you got ’em

Napsnacks: Thanksgiving Leftover egg-rolls

“Do you ever wonder what to do with your dinner leftovers? Are your taste buds ready to embark on a journey?” In this workshop with Cambridge YouTuber/designer Ayida Sole of “The Haitian Croissant” fame, “you will learn a quick and savory way to remix yesterday’s meals.” Specifically, “a step by step tutorial on how to make her delicious original ‘leftover egg-rolls.’”

[Cambridge Public Library, online. 12pm/free. cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7247470]

THU 12.3 & SAT 12.5

for nostalgia mongers

Buy Me, Boston Book Launch Throwdown

In case you missed our many other mentions of this awesome socially-distanced spectacle we are planning with friends from the Dorchester Art Project, here is your reminder. Join us for slideshows and a tour through Hub music venue and alternative media history with Buy Me, Boston author Brian Coleman and other special guests. Free tickets available for Dig members.

[Dorchester Art Project, 1490 Dorchester Ave, Fields Corner, Dorchester. various days and times/$20. dorchesterartproject.com]

ONGOING

ring pop

SoWa Winter Pop-Up by Wyllo

There aren’t many chances to do things in person this holiday season, at least not safely, but this seems like one of the few exceptions. For six weeks, South End jewelry store Wyllo will host pop-up shops across from their main boutique where you can shop locally made goods. They’re “open for walk-in shopping, however you can also book a private appointment outside of store hours.” In-store pickup is also available.

[65 Thayer St, Boston. various days and times/free. shopwyllo.com]