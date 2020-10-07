DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (10.10 – 10.22)

SAT 10.10

sinking columbus

Boston Marches for Indigenous People’s Day

Are you ready to demand that the city of Boston honors Indigenous People’s Day? Do you want Mayor Walsh to commit not returning the Columbus statue to the waterfront? We thought so, in which case you’ll want to attend this event which is organized by United American Indians of New England and the North American Indian Center of Boston.

[Tremont Street by Park Street Station, eastern end of Boston Common. 12-3pm/free. indigenouspeoplesdayma.org/]

SUN 10.11

speak louder

42nd Annual Harvard Square Oktoberfest and HONK! Parade

Enjoy food from all over the world, along with arts, crafts, and brass—lots of it! Nothing is normal these days, including this, but in addition to brass bands people will be able to purchase vintage goods from sidewalk sales. The “annual celebration of fall features live music, including a Passim stage and an all-HONK! Review on the main stage and honking at four different stages throughout the day.” And of course, “Dancing in the streets is encouraged!”

[Harvard Square, 12-6 pm, free, harvardquare.com]

MON 10.12

reduce, reuse, recycle

Self Portraits with Recycled Materials

Finally, a chance to use that old toilet seat that is uncomfortably shaped like your melon. Explore the concept of portraiture while drawing, painting, building, collaging, and sculpting to forge unique works that represent you as an individual. Plenty of materials included but feel free to bring your own trash as well.

[deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, Lincoln. 3:30-5pm/$100. thetrustees.org/event/58175/]

THU 10.15

shaken + stirred

Cocktail Classes

From their spirits, to their enduring spirit, to their outdoor accommodations and relationships with food trucks, Bully Boy has been an all-star all through the pandemic. With their latest cocktail classes, you can choose your own adventure by exploring different recipes to make an Old Fashioned from the comfort of your own home. Choose your spirit, plus select from various fall-flavored syrups and bitters.

[Online. 6:15 & 8:30pm/$10. bullyboydistillers.com]

FRI 10.16

no kids

Frightful Fridays

There are a lot of places to get scared this October, but only one is literally named gore. Gore Place is a “50-acre country estate in the city, a grand mansion steeped in history, a farm and an invaluable community resource.” This time of year, one of those resources is fright, including scary stories from a safe distance. They last 45 minutes, and children under six are not recommended to attend, which we’re guessing means it’s pretty freaking scary.

[Gore Place, 52 Gore St., Waltham. 6:30 & 7:45pm/$15-$20. goreplace.org]

SAT 10.17

fifty shades of covid

Erotic Literary Festival

So much for those Puritan shackles. Celebrate those who can write about sex with disturbingly accurate dick-tion (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves). Plus hear live readings, performances, writing workshops, history lectures, and an open mic. Promised guests include: Randy Ross, Stephanie Schorow, Jennifer Safrey, Judah Leblang, David Kruh, and Teddy Kechris.

[Online. 7-8:30 pm/free. Search “Boston Erotic Literary Fest” on facebook.com]

SUN 10.18

subi alto

Hike Mount Chocorua

Watch the leaves change from the top of a mountain, and while you’re up there, holler into the abyss. It’ll make you feel a whole lot better. This socially distanced hike is recommended for experienced hikers (or at least those who exercise often), and participants must bring along the listed gear in order to attend. At 6.6 miles out and back, you’re looking at about eight hours of sheer beauty and thigh cramps.

[Wellington Revere Beach Pkwy, Medford. 9am-5pm/$0-$35. p.ridj-it.com/app/trip-detail?id=61793]

WED 10.21

yes, you can-lele

Ukulele Bootcamp Series Level 1

If you’re going to learn how to jam on the uke, then you might as well put the amplifier pedal to the metal. With this intensive course, you’ll learn basic chords and strumming techniques, plus “how to apply skills to new songs and improve chord switching tactics.” No newbs; this is for people who “have taken a beginner course prior and are looking to expand their repertoire,” aka anyone who has a ukelele collecting dust in the corner and causing them much guilt.

[online. 4:15-5:15pm/$125-$139. anneku.com]

THURS 10.22

return of laughter

Comedy Night at Eastie Farm

Looking to get out this fall and tickle your impeccable sense of humor while breathing fresh air? While perhaps grabbing a drink? Then this jam is for you. Come out, listen, and laugh with a rotating cast of local comics, and if you’re lucky (and hopefully funny) you can even step on stage yourself. Social distancing will be observed, and you might also want to bring along a can of bug spray and something to sit on.

[Eastie Farm, 294 Sumner St., East Boston. Various dates/7-9 pm/free-$10. Search “Farm Fresh Stand-up Comedy at Eastie Farm” on eventbrite.com]