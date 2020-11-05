DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (11.7 – 11.16)

“Dig contributor and illustrator Cagen Luse started Comics In Color to provide ‘a safe space where you can come and get your nerd on about illustrated stories by and about people of color.'”

SAT 11.7

once more time

A Conversation with J.J. Gonson

Long before she became the force behind ONCE Ballroom, J.J. Gonson led a life of art and music in and around other venues across the country. “As founder of ONCE, JJ has been in and around the music business since 1985 in Boston and Portland, Oregon. She started as a rock photographer, she has booked tours, made records and managed bands. We will discuss her life and work including her newest photography book release that accompanied a commemorative 25th Anniversary Edition of Elliot Smith’s second album.”

[ONCE Ballroom, online. 9pm/free. oncesomerville.com]

SUN 11.8

stretch ball

Lucy’s Love Bus Fundraiser

We don’t always go the charity route, but this one’s easy, worthwhile, and something we’re looking forward to (unless we drink too much the night before). “Treat yourself to an inspiring day of virtual yoga where you can practice with your favorite local and international instructors, relax, and rejuvenate with like-minded people from the comfort of your own home for an awesome cause: Lucy’s Love Bus. Your participation and fundraising efforts will provide comfort and quality of life to children with cancer. Choose to fundraise as an individual or as a team or simply donate.”

[Yoga Ohana, online. 10am-1pm. lucyslovebus.org/yogaohan]

WED 11.11

aggressive passim

Folk Streams Galore

The crew at Club Passim rarely relaxes—if they’re not streaming from their own digs, they’re bringing you the goods from someplace else. On this particular Wednesday, they’re entertaining all night long. At 6pm, Passim Streams will feature internationally renowned traditional world dancer Nic Gareiss, Buenos Aires-based singer-songwriter Richard Shindell at 8pm (and if you stick around for another few days until the Friday Night Folk Show, you’ll get to see the remarkable Pacific Northwest singer Kathryn Rose that night at 10pm).

[Club Passim, online. ticket prices vary. passim.org/stream]

SAT 11.14

let it strip

Comics in Color

Dig contributor and illustrator Cagen Luse started Comics In Color to provide “a safe space where you can come and get your nerd on about illustrated stories by and about people of color.” The events, which are virtual right now, have since grown into much more. This installment features Gabriel Reid, creator of About Us, an original comic about Black mental health, as well as a subsequent group discussion about how comics can be a tool for healing with Reid and Dr. Tracy Robinson-Wood.

[Online, Facebook Live. 3:30-5pm/free. comicsincolor.org]

SAT 11.14

high times

Summit Lounge BINGO

That’s right, it’s time to head back to Worcester to visit lots of great dispensaries and play some B-I-N-G-O. Or for one of Summit Lounge’s paint nights or other events that are finally back up and running. Take it from us, frequent guests that we are—the Summit team doesn’t cut corners, and even prior to COVID-19 ran a safe and responsible operation. As their club activity begins to heat up again, it’s critical to support this cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s cannabis cohort.

[Summit Lounge, 116 Water St., Worcester. 7-10:30pm. thesummitprivatelounge.com]

MON 11.16

vermeer supreme

Anthony Amore Book Release

Boston author and stolen-painting hunter Amore’s newest book, The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist, recounts the true tale of the Russborough House art heist. In this virtual reading he’ll bring you into a “world of crime, where there exists an unusual commonality between those who steal art and those who repeatedly kill: they are almost exclusively male. But, as with all things, there is always an outlier. In the history of major art heists, that outlier is Rose Dugdale.”

[Brookline Booksmith, online. 7pm/free-$36.95. brooklinebooksmith.com]

ONGOING

drive time

CambridgeSide Canned Food Drive

You keep saying that you want to do something. Well, here’s your chance. “CambridgeSide is hosting a canned food drive, now through November 18, 2020 for The Salvation Army of Cambridge, for Thanksgiving baskets benefiting families in Cambridge, Somerville and Arlington. Suggested donation items include: Baking Mixes, Canned Vegetables, Stuffing Mix, Potato Mix, Pie Filling + Crust Mix, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy, Pie + Roasting Pans, Baby Food, Freezer Bags and more.”

[CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge. Through 11.18, Mon.-Sat.: 11am-7pm; Sun.: 12-6pm. cambridgeside.com]

ONGOING

suburban sprawl

Derby Street Pop-Ups

If you must go to a mall-like environment or somewhere outside of the still-insanely-busy-during-COVID city to do holiday shopping, then hey, at least this region still has spots that aren’t abandoned. Derby Street is only half as obnoxious as its name, and in normal times even has an ice-skating rink in the winter. They also have some independent retailers, four of which are hosting pop-ups this month: “Sports art and apparel store I Love Boston Sports is now open,” as is “women’s fashion retailer Cattivo, Cape Cod beach brand Wears Woody, and returning fan-favorite surf shop, Levitate,” which “debuts in the coming weeks.”

[Derby Street Shops, 100 Derby St., Hingham. derbystshops.com]