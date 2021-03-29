DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (3.31-4.9)

From opening a book to Opening Day, things are brightening up.

WED 3.31

due eastie

East Boston Through Time

A virtual reading with Anthony Sammarco, who “explores a neighborhood of the city of Boston which was once known as Noddle’s Island, one of five islands that had been used for grazing of livestock since the 1630s. Development of the two larger islands-Noddle’s and Breed’s Islands-began in the 1830s under the direction of the East Boston Company, making this one of the city of Boston’s first neighborhoods to utilize a formal urban plan.”

[Online via Boston Public Library. 6pm/free. Register: bpl.bibliocommons.com/events]

THU 4.1

hang time

We Need To Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends (Billy Baker with Jeff Kinney)

“Now more than ever we find ourselves profoundly isolated. Billy’s memoir is a relatable comic adventure where he touches upon being middle aged and balancing a busy job and an active family life, but discovering that he is lacking something… friends. In a moving quest that includes leading a buried treasure hunt with his old college crew, and organizing an impromptu “ditch day” for dozens of his former high school classmates to essentially starting a frat house for middle-aged guys in his neighborhood, Billy talks with experts in sociology and psychology to learn the reason why humans are becoming so isolated. Joining Baker for the event is Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney. The two will discuss Billy’s book, what it’s like trying to balance work and family life, and the importance of friendship as we age.”

THU 4.1

shift break

2nd SHIFT Concert: Melissa Ferrick

“The 2nd SHIFT Music Series is made possible by your voluntary financial support. Please give what you can. Any amount will be appreciated. All donations are shared equally by the artists, the museum, and Dine Aid Waltham, a fundraising effort to support the local restaurant community.” This installment features Melissa Ferrick, “who came by her reputation as one of our hardest-working, most prolific singer/songwriters by releasing 17 albums in 25 years.”

[Online via Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation. 7:30pm/free. Facebook/YouTube]

THU 4.1

soxy time

Opening Day

Take me out to the ballgame, take me out to the crowd … “Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Opening Day for the Red Sox at Fenway Park against the Orioles.”

[Fenway Park. 2:10pm/various prices. Tickets: redsoxopeningday.com]

TUE 4.6

super fly

Aviation Museum Volunteer Open House

“Would you like to be part of a community of people who enjoy airplanes and aviation? Would you like to make a difference, help a good cause and have fun doing it? Then you’re invited to attend the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s upcoming volunteer open house. At the museum’s first volunteer open house of 2021, you’ll meet some current volunteers and learn about the many ways to help the Aviation Museum carry out its mission. The Aviation Museum, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.”

[Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Rd, Londonderry, NH. 7pm/free. If you plan to attend, please call (603) 669-4820 and leave a message with your name, or send an email to [email protected]. Face coverings will be required; the facility is compliant with all local and CDC guidelines.]

FRI 4.9

poem at home

You Don’t Have to Be Everything Reading

“Created and compiled just for young women, You Don’t Have to Be Everything is filled with work by a wide range of poets addressing young women’s coming of age–and the expectations they should be freed from. Editor Diana Whitney will be joined by poets Stephanie Burt, Tamiko Beyer, and student poets of 826 Boston for an evening of poetry.” Feat. Diana Whitney, Stephanie Burt, Tamiko Beyer, and student poets of 826 Boston

[Online via Brookline Booksmith. 7pm/free. poets-826-brookline-2021.eventbrite.com]