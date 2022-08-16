Dig This: Red Bull BC One Global Breakdancing Competition @ Sinclair

“Programming will feature a content day with b-boy El Nino, and free workshops and community panels”

Did you know that breaking is heading—or head-spinning, you might say—toward the next Olympics?

Yeah, it’s news to us too. So we figured it made sense to advance the announcement where we gleaned this information. The note came from the team at Red Bull BC One which, to “[set] the stage for breakdancing’s Olympic debut in 2024,” is bringing its “one-on-one breakdancing competition … to the Sinclair in Cambridge on Saturday, August 20.”

“Hosted by local DJ & breakdancer Lean Rock, the regional competition will be open to the public and bring together the Northeast region’s top male and female breakers to battle one-on-one for the top spot to advance to the Red Bull BC One National Finals ahead of the World Finals.”

On top of that, “in the days leading up to the main event, the Red Bull BC One All-Star Tour will host various dance workshops with the biggest names in breakdancing throughout Boston beginning on Wednesday.”

More from Red Bull below …

Programming will feature a content day with b-boy El Nino, and free workshops and community panels will be hosted by Red Bull BC One All Stars Lilou , Ronnie , RoxRite , 2022 Red Bull BC One World Champion, Logistx , and local legend Lean Rock , allowing local b-boys and b-girls to learn from some of the world’s best breakers.

Featuring 16 male and 16 female breakers from the Northeast region and beyond will dance battle on Saturday, August 20, at competition h osted by Boston-native Lean Rock , a member of the legendary Boston hip-hop crew, the Floor Lords . DJ Fleg . A panel of respected breakers, including Red Bull BC One All Star Roxrite, FleaRock , b-girl AT from Finland, will determine who advances to Red Bull BC One National Finals in Los Angeles.

Tickets at axs.com