Dig This: Silent Disco @ Night Shift’s Everett Taproom

Plus the brewery’s new line of bottled spirits and taproom cocktails

Sometimes, you just want to be left alone with your beer—while hundreds of people right beside you are also left alone with their hops.

Such is a silent disco like the one going down at Night Shift’s Everett Taproom on Saturday, March 25 from 7 to 10pm. “DJ Sprino and DJ Deep Voice Jojo will be pumping up the party featuring a special Night Shift Staff Pick Playlist,” with “music for everyone to groove to. Some more info from their team below:

Do you have to bring headphones? No! We will supply the headphones for you.

Where do I access the playlist? The music will be played through 3 different channels which are transmitted through the headphones the day of the event. DJ Deep Voice Jojo and DJ Sprino will be playing live! And the 3rd channel will be a special NSB staff pick playlist curated by Night Shift staff.

Is there an entrance fee? Yes! General admission is $15 and the VIP PARTY PACK is $25.

What the heck is a silent disco? A silent disco is an event where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones. Rather than using a speaker system, music is broadcast via a radio transmitter with the signal being picked up by wireless headphone receivers worn by the participants.

Also, “new to the taproom are Night Shift Brewing’s new line of bottled spirits and taproom cocktails made with: Dreams of Europa (vodka), Dreams of Callisto (rum), Dreams of Titan (gin), and Dreams of Phobos (bourbon). These are exclusively available at the Everett taproom. And pair perfectly with the dancing and groovy vibes of the night.”

“In reality,” Night Shift added, “we’re just dancing to the beat of our own drum!”