Dig This: Six Days Of St. Paddy @ Thirsty Scholar

On St. Patrick’s Day, head over to the Camberville pub at 11am to watch the parade live from the comfort of your bar stool before DJ Black Mamba takes over the turntables from 9pm-12:30am. On Saturday, The Boston Harbor Bhoys, an Irish trio, will perform live from 11am-2pm and at night, if you’re still standing, DJ AJ Rose will be on the decks from 9pm-12:30am.