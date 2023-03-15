Dig This: Six Days Of St. Paddy @ Thirsty Scholar

“Drinking history, live music, food specials, and parade watching”
There’s a lot going on in Greater Boston for St. Patrick’s Day, and not just south of the Charles. There are plenty to pick from on our events calendar, but here’s one that stood out. From the crew at one of our favorite spots to go hard:
St. Paddy is arriving in Somerville early this year as the Thirsty Scholar Pub gears up for six days of Irish revelry for St. Patrick’s Day. Available from March 14-19, savor the flavors of Eire with a duo of specials, a Shepherd’s Pie ($22) with ground lamb and vegetable gravy topped with parmesan-mozzarella mashed potatoes or Corned Beef & Cabbage ($20), slowed-cooked, fall-apart tender corned beef served with braised cabbage, potatoes and carrots.
On March 16, Thirsty Scholar will open their doors early at noon and at 7pm, get your jig on as Elias Cardoso performs a live Irish set where you can bring an instrument to join in on the magic.
On St. Patrick’s Day, head over to the Camberville pub at 11am to watch the parade live from the comfort of your bar stool before DJ Black Mamba takes over the turntables from 9pm-12:30am. On Saturday, The Boston Harbor Bhoys, an Irish trio, will perform live from 11am-2pm and at night, if you’re still standing, DJ AJ Rose will be on the decks from 9pm-12:30am.
thirstyscholarpub.com