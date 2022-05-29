Dig This: Summer Thursdays and New England Synth Fest At Museum Of Science

The first part of the good news is that Summer Thursdays are back at the Museum of Science.”After two long years, the ultimate nightlife series returns with an all-new groundbreaking lineup of innovative programming in the Charles Hayden Planetarium and for the first time ever, the Mugar Omni Theater! Thursday nights all summer long the domes will light up with one-of-a-kind new collaborations, performances, film screenings, and beyond.”

And now more great news: among the spectacles, MoS will host live 18+ installments of their New England Synth Fest on the Second Thursday of each month, each with “a lineup of the region’s most exciting synthesizer musicians and visualizers in the immersive setting of the Charles Hayden Planetarium.” Dates and performers below:

This June will feature dome performances by Metal Tiger with visuals by Anagram, Jade Rose & Jame Coyne, and Violet Nox with visuals by DebStep, as well as lobby performances by Campos, Snowbeasts, and Oxalis.

Performances by Rachel Devorah and Emily Boyer, A. Campbell Payne, cskonopka, and J. Bagist with visuals by DebStep