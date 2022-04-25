Dig This: “T: An MBTA Musical” Finds Ongoing Home In Boston Area 

Musical will continue on first and third Fridays at the Rockwell in Davis Square

T: An MBTA Musical “first arrived in the area in June 2011 at ImprovBoston.” “The show sold out all 12 of its performances and won BroadwayWorld.com’s annual “Best New Musical” award, as voted on by the general public.”

Fast-forward to 2012, and a “revised, two-act remount of the show was staged in 2012 at Club Oberon in Harvard Square.” “The show returned to ImprovBoston in 2016 and, after a successful run in the fall of 2021, now enjoys a regular performance slot at The Rockwell in Davis Square.”

More info on this latest stretch of shows below:

The Boston-centric T: An MBTA Musical has found a home at The Rockwell (255 Elm Street, Somerville). “T” is written by Mike Manship (book) and Melissa Carubia (music and lyrics) and will be performed the first and third Friday of every month at 9:30 PM through 2022. (The next p erformance is Friday, May 6.) Tickets are $29 general admission ($22.50 for students and MBTA employees) and available at www.therockwell.org. (All ticket holders must be 21+ and fully vaccinated against Covid-19.) Limited on-the-train tickets are also available for each performance, where audience members can join an eccentric cast of T riders and personnel on stage as part of the action.

T: An MBTA Musical chronicles the journey of three struggling Bostonians whose lives have been derailed by the MBTA’s incompetency. When they discover a secret map that will enable them to overthrow the transit system’s inefficiency, they set forth on a colorful journey that is part love story, part melodrama, part scavenger hunt, all one big transportation nightmare. The musical includes memorable moments like “The Shuttle Bus Song (We Can’t Handle It),” “The People on the T,” and “General Manager of the Month,” all of which are available for listening here .

