Dig This: The Play That Goes Wrong by Lyric Stage Company

“Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, all mayhem, this 1920s whodunit is disastrously delightful.”

As our theater critic and other arts writers look around to see what may catch their attention this coming season, the Lyric Stage Company’s The Play That Goes Wrong, which plays from Nov. 11 to Dec. 18, is definitely on our radar.

With that whole Monty Python-Sherlock whodunit description, how the hell could it not be?

“Break a leg!” takes on a whole new meaning for a woefully misguided troupe of players at the Cornley University Society’s opening night performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor. An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call.