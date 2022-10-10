Dig This: Violence Transformed Opening Reception + 3D Gallery

Artist talk with Shea Justice this Friday in Hyde Park

This month, the Menino Arts Center in Hyde Park hosts Unquiet Voices, a collection of works via 22 artists from Violence Transformed, an “arts and social justice initiative of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University.”

The exhibit “draws upon the creative energies of artists throughout New England to document and celebrate the many ways in which our diverse communities harness art’s potential to effect social change and transform our environments.”



Curated by Gloretta Baynes, Gail Bos, Ruth Rosner, and Sasja Lucas, the show runs through Nov. 6, with an opening reception this Friday featuring an artist talk with Shea Justice.

We’re also really loving the 3D gallery that Violence Transformed has online; “The Gang,” a 43” x 48” spray-paint piece depicting GURU and DJ Premier especially caught our attention. Whether you can make it out to Hyde Park to see the real thing or not, we highly recommend a click-through tour of the gallery.

A poem from the curators about the exhibition follows below …

When the art reveals the ignored and is about troubling times.

The image exposes problems

The truth bursts into color on canvas and into 3D

When the art celebrates affirmations, resilience and quiet.

Our voices join to find solutions