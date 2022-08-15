Dig This: Waterworld At the New England Aquarium

“Tickets for Cult Classic Movie Nights are $5 each, and all films begin at 7 pm”

We know, we know. Waterworld is a shit movie, no matter how awesome it is and how much we can’t stop watching the damn thing.

Which is why this opportunity to see it not only in an aquarium but also so close to the coastline which will soon be flooded forcing us to become nomadic smokers on jet skis is so amazing.

And if that’s not fun enough, they’re following up with Jaws in September and The Life Aquatic in October. Plus there is a bar involved.

More from the programmers below:

The New England Aquarium is screening ocean-inspired films for Cult Classic Movie Nights! Continuing this week, see cult classics as you’ve never seen them before, on one of the largest movie screens in New England at the Aquarium’s Simons Theatre.

Pair a film with a visit to the Aquarium, grab a bite to eat and drinks at The Reef bar, and make a date night or an evening with friends to remember. With cocktails, snacks, lawn games, and a stunning backdrop along Boston Harbor, The Reef offers covered outdoor dining on Central Wharf, operating Monday through Sunday from 12 pm. to 7 pm.

The schedule:

August 20 – Waterworld – After the melting of the polar ice caps, most of the globe is underwater. Some humans have survived, and even fewer still have adapted to the ocean by developing gills. One such survivor, joined by unlikely friends, evades sinister forces in their search of the mythical Dryland.

September 10 – Jaws – The New England classic is back on the big screen. A massive great white shark terrorizes a summer resort town where a police chief, a grizzled fisherman, and an intrepid marine biologist battle the bloodthirsty beast.

October 1 – The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou – A famous oceanographer and his trusty crew seek revenge on the shark that ate his best friend in this quirky comedy-adventure.

Simons Theatre at the New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston

Purchase tickets here