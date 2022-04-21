Do You Have An Idea For Something Fun To Do In This Space?

“New and Diverse Talent and Activities Sought for The Fenway’s ‘Front Lawn’”

Do you enjoy hanging out on the Green at 401 Park like we do? Perhaps in between drinks at Trillium and in the neighboring Time Out Market? Well, how would you like to throw some kind of event there? Here’s your chance. From the Green team:

Applications are now open for new partners to develop programming for The Green at 401 Park , located in The Fenway. The space is designed to foster community and connection and acts as a front lawn for the neighborhood. In addition to the neighborhood’s popular summer series that has included music, art and fitness, Samuels & Associates is launching a first-ever cohort program, designed to uncover, invite, mentor, and elevate new, diverse, and emerging talent using The Green as its stage and executive leadership as its classroom.

Through marketing support and executive mentorship, the cohort program is an intentional initiative designed for entrepreneurs and practitioners in arts and culture, wellness/public health, and the LGBTQ+ community. Selected cohort members will receive a $2,500 stipend and participate in a communal leadership building program.

Samuels & Associates partnered with TRILLFIT CEO Heather White to create an inclusive framework for recruiting practitioners to 401 Park and uplift the diverse Fenway community. The resulting cohort program will utilize a third-party committee to review applications and select a cohort class for its inaugural season. Selected partners will design and host a series of events or engagements on The Green while amplifying the entire cohort, creating a program that is inherently supportive and mutually beneficial. Samuels & Associates will host a series of workshops in relevant areas of business and professional development to further support the cohort in their growth.

“Our summer series has welcomed thousands over the past few years, but it is with intention that we are focused on our programming being more diverse, expansive, and inclusive to all,” Leslie Cohen, COO of Samuels & Associates, said in a media statement. “We want our community to see themselves in our programs, feel welcome, and be able to participate. This program is designed as a supportive space for practitioners looking to grow, learn, and share their ideas.”

Applications for the 2022 season are preferred by Sunday, May 1 but will be accepted on a rolling basis.