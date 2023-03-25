FOTOBOM: RUBBLEBUCKET + LUNAR VACATION @ BIG NIGHT LIVE

Despite losing a member to a inadvertent hand slice while opening a package containing a new tambourine hours before the show, Rubblebucket didn’t seem to be affected in the least. Touring on their newest record Earth Worship, the twin dynamos Alex Toth and Annakalmia Traver led a visually and sonically varied set, sometimes festooned in veils dotted with plastic dinosaurs, Jamiroquai-styled headgear, and more tutus than Desmonds. Alternating between a New Orleans-inspired street band or aerobic instructors on drugs that haven’t been invented yet, they never stopped moving on stage and occasionally went into the crowd for that up close personal touch, ending with an unamplified parade from the stage and through the lower floor section to settle at the sound desk for the conclusion of the show.

Lunar Vacation drew a healthy chunk of fans who were singing along to many of their songs, and this Georgian quintet displayed a brand of guitar-led indie rock that could nestle in quite closely to Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy territory.

Rubblebucket:

Lunar Vacation:

