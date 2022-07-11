FPAC + Cliff Notez Present Wiild Wonderland @ Assemblage Art Space

“The show is a pointedly-Black, staged gallery experience housed in traditionally non-Black spaces”

A few things about Cliff Notez: they don’t disappoint, and they’re always bringing something new.

Fresh off of a Boston Calling performance, the Mass-based renaissance artist just announced another collaboration, this one between their HipStory outfit and the Fort Point Arts Community.

More from a media release below:

The Fort Point Arts Community (FPAC) with HipStory and Cliff Notez are proud to announce their second art exhibition, Wiild Wonderland, at the Assemblage Art Space.

Wiild Wonderland is an in depth tangible dive into the complexities of Blackness using art/gallery space and performance as its medium and connector. Specifically this show aims to explore the importance of love, compassion and friendship through the use of Cliff’s multidimensional lens. This album also continues to delve into themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion as it relates to the experiences of a Black, first-generation person unveiling the complexities of their own identity through expression of self, defining independence and discovering love.

The show is a pointedly-Black, staged gallery experience housed in traditionally non-Black spaces; specifically white-walled gallery spaces and museums. This interactive experience is set to open summer at the Fort Point Artist Community Assemblage space on the Seaport in Boston.

The show aims to bring in diverse demographics ranging from listeners of Cliff Notez’s music, families and schools looking for interactive ways to engage younger audiences in dense subject matter such as wellness/mental health and the typical museum attendee in 2022 America. The intersection of museum/gallery culture and Hip Hop culture is a microcosm paralleling the overwhelming experience within Black-American culture and this show is an opportunity for audiences to be immersed in that with the opportunity for exploration, self-love and self-discovery.

Opening Sunday, July 17, 6 – 8pm. Tickets at eventbrite.com

FPAC Assemblage Art Space; 70a Sleeper Street (The Envoy Hotel)