GUY FIERI’S KITCHEN & BAR OPENS TODAY UNDER THE MASON LODGE ACROSS FROM BOSTON COMMON

It must really suck for post-hipster elites who refuse to come around on Guy Fieri. The celebrity eater and restaurateur is relentless, always returning for seconds, thirds, and so on. Like him or not, you’d better like him. Unless you’re protesting him for saying foolish shit about restaurant workers, which seemed out of character for the longtime industry booster but certainly warranted boos.

In Boston, he’s a man about town. Has been for some time. Fieri was down with former Mayor Tom Menino, has transformed local restaurants into international destinations in the wake of his pit stops at establishments, and of course owns Tequila Cocina in North Station.

And now, along with the party people from the club and restaurant group Big Night, today the mega chef will open Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar on the corner of Tremont and Boylston streets, right on the ground level of the majestic headquarters of the Grand Lodge of Masons in Mass overlooking Boston Common.

Here’s the official word from their team:

Big Night and celebrity chef, author and Emmy Award-winning host Guy Fieri are excited to announce the opening of Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar on Tremont Street in Boston on December 9. This will mark the second Guy Fieri/Big Night collaboration to be introduced to the Boston market following the successful opening of Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina located at the Hub on Causeway.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will be located at 186 Tremont St., in the old Grand Masonic Lodge, replacing Explorateur Café, Restaurant & Bar. Explorateur closed in March 2020 allowing for a complete renovation of the space.

“After working hand-in-hand with Guy for years and forging a very close personal and business relationship with him, we are able to bring yet another Guy Fieri concept to Boston!” said Ed Kane, Principal of Big Night. “I live 100 yards from the front door and have such an affinity for the area. I am proud to be able to bring Guy’s iconic food and Big Night’s hospitality to the neighborhood.”

Open daily for lunch and dinner, Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will offer guests a taste of Fieri’s signature cuisine of robust, bold-flavored dishes and over-the-top culinary creations. The menu features an extensive variety of burgers, wings, small bites and shareable food items with classic New England influences and a wide selection of craft beers and signature cocktails. Stand out menu items include, the Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger, Motley Que Pulled Pork Sandwich (featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!), Dill Pickle Wings, Pastrami Egg Rolls and Jalapeno Pig Poppers.

The beverage program features large format shareable cocktails like Guy’s Famous Bloody Mary, Candy Apple Sangria and the Freaky Tiki while standard cocktails range from a Peach Whiskey Mule and Cosmic Chill Martini to a Caliente Margarita and Boston Bruiser. Guy’s Kitchen also offers a range of beers on draft, premium wines and hard seltzers, ciders and IPA by the bottle.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will be open Thursday through Saturday for dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. with plans to extend hours to include lunch.

Check out the menu here.