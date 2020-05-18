HERE’S WHAT PHASE 1 OF REOPENING WILL LOOK LIKE IN MASSACHUSETTS

As expected, there were no major surprises in Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening announcement on Monday morning. But there are a lot of details.

In his presentation, Baker opened by recognizing the people “behind all the numbers we talk about in this room every day,” everyone from healthcare workers to public service employees.

Like the governor, the state’s reopening report acknowledged that “Massachusetts has been one of the hardest hit states in the US, with over 86,000 confirmed cases and 5,700 deaths through May 17, 2020,” but then gets right to business.

Regarding how the state devised its plan, the document notes: “On April 28, Governor Baker formed the Reopening Advisory Board, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, and comprised of representatives from the business community, public health officials, and municipal leaders from across the Commonwealth.” The board then:

Heard testimony from more than 75 business associations, labor unions, non-profits, and community coalitions that collectively represent more than 112,000 businesses and more than 2,000,000 employees

Received and reviewed more than 4,600 written submissions from associations, businesses, and residents

Engaged stakeholders and analyzed information in over 45 hours of Zoom meetings over the past 20 days

The packet also includes protocols, safety standards, and an updated statewide testing strategy. Then there is the part that everybody has been waiting for—the list of businesses and institutions that are included in Phase 1, which we have listed below with corresponding dates:

Worship

On May 18 open with guidelines, outdoor services are encouraged.

Business

With restrictions, some capacity limitations, staggered start:

May 18:

Essential business

Manufacturing

Construction

May 25:

Lab space

Office space (outside of Boston)

Limited Personal Services – Hair – Pet grooming – Car washes

Retail – Remote fulfilment – Curbside pick-up

June 1:

Office space (Boston)

Health and human services

May 18, hospitals and community health centers:

Upon attestation can provide high priority preventative care, pediatric care and treatment for high risk patients and conditions

May 25, additional health care providers:

Upon attestation can provide same limited services as above

Recreation and outdoor

May 25, can open with guidelines:

Beaches

Parks

Drive-in theaters

Some athletic fields and courts

Many outdoor adventure activities

Most fishing, hunting, and boating

Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations

There is no set date for Phase 2 just yet, and for now public transit will remain on the same schedule that it was on during the stay-at-home order.

“We cannot move forward unless we continue to commit to controlling the spread,” Baker said, reminding, “Everyone is safer at home. The virus will be with us through the reopening process.”