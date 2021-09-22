HIGH CHEW: HERE’S WHAT WE’RE SMOKING, DABBING, BITING, GRABBING

Naturally, we’re here to help. From visits to stores here to trips to other states where some of our cannabis cronies are based, we even have some insight into what Mass has in store.

We get it. You’re confused. Between all of the new brands and products coming online every week and the fact that most dispensaries use generic photos and budtenders couldn’t possibly be familiar with everything, deciding on what packages to purchase is becoming somewhat burdensome. Like having to pick one of the 500 brands of mac and cheese they now sell at the supermarket.

Naturally, we’re here to help. From visits to stores here to trips to other states where some of our cannabis cronies are based, we even have some insight into what Mass has in store. It’s futile to say which dispensaries are carrying which products, since that information is easier for you to find using several apps, but what we can do is put top-shelf shit that we encounter on your radar.

Sort of like a visit to your yuppie burner buddy’s condo, let’s start out with Levia, the Mass-born infused seltzer everyone including us seems to be sipping. Maybe it’s because we’re stoned with taste buds at full mast, but the burst in Levia’s lemon-lime- flavored infusion tastes a lot more lemon-y than your average non-THC seltzer. And not that nasty Pledge table spray lemon either, but rather the kind of fresh zest you get when a bartender spritzes a ring around your cocktail with a juicy yellow plumper. As of now, Levia is only in the Bay State, where they sold nearly a million dollars worth of seltzer in June, but that is likely to change soon, with the company about to be acquired by multi-state operator Ayr Wellness. Before they expand though, Mass customers will be the first to cop their new water-soluble tinctures, which come 300mg to a bottle. For those opposed to carbonation, this is a promising development. “As we know from the strong sales here in Massachusetts of our seltzers that launched in February 2021, the demand for quality cannabis products with quick onset of five to seven minutes that’s predictable is huge,” Levia Co-Founder Matt Melander said in a media statement. We agree, though admittedly, when you’re high all day, onset isn’t exactly the most important feature.

While we’re on ingestibles, you really ought to be enjoying the blood orange fruit chews from Apostrophe Edibles. Some cannabis companies are aiming for cute with their signature edible lines—small gummies or mints that stack in miniature canisters which discreetly fit in a purse or back pocket. Ain’t nothing wrong with that, but if you’re looking for more of a gummy meal to fill your mouth, these gigantic chewy cubes should be next on your squish list.

Before blessing you with a few cartridge recommendations, here’s a short lineup of dab strains on our brain of late. If you see any of these at your local retailer, go for it: Pluto Kush Sugar Diamonds, Strawberry Cough Badder, Blackjack Wax, Zkittlez Live Hash Rosin, and Black Gelato Sugar. You may be late to work, but you won’t be disappointed.

Finally, while we’re not as into vape carts as we’re into dabbing these days, we did cross paths with two cartridges that are worth mentioning (we know there are more out there that warrant attention, so please, tell us what your favorites are). First, we’re loving the OG Buddha Tahoe syrup from White Ash Cultivation, which hits like a delicious kush but without any nasty aftertaste. Those should crash the market soon, so keep an eye out. Also, readily available is Gelato #33 from Nature’s Remedy, a smooth and fluffy offering that we’d imbibe in perpetuity if our battery didn’t pause every five seconds.